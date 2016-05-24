Kershaw stops Reds for third shutout of season

LOS ANGELES -- One day after the Los Angeles Dodgers played a marathon, 17-inning game in San Diego, left-hander Clayton Kershaw made fast work of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Los Angeles left-hander fired a two-hit shutout in the Dodgers’ 1-0 win at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw (7-1) didn’t have much offense to work with, as the game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, but he was dominant nonetheless in his 24th complete game. He walked one and struck out seven in his 15th career shutout and his third of the season, tying his career high.

“The approach was probably the same it has been, just aggressive on the fastball first pitch,” Kershaw said. “My command wasn’t as good tonight, I was falling behind people. And when you fall behind people, you’re not going to get the strikeouts, so I was fortunate to get through all nine.”

While Kershaw might not have felt he was at his best, it is clear the Dodgers are at their best when he is on the mound. Los Angeles is 9-1 when Kershaw pitches and a combined 14-22 on his off days.

“My job is just to win the day I pitch,” Kershaw said. “It doesn’t really change the expectations of my day, on the fifth day. I expect to win, and I don’t feel like it carries more weight one way or another.”

Cincinnati starter Brandon Finnegan (1-3) gave up one run on five hits, struck out two and walked four in the first complete game of his career.

“I‘m very proud and pleased to see what Finnegan could pull off tonight,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I‘m really proud of the way Finnegan kind of ran the table there through that eight innings. He really didn’t have much margin for error, really any margin for error at all going against Kershaw, who had it going pretty well. But a heck of a well-pitched game by that kid.”

Although they made two stellar defensive plays, the Reds committed three errors, and one proved costly.

Howie Kendrick grounded into a double play that scored Justin Turner from third in the sixth.

Turner led off the inning with a walk, but a failed pickoff attempt by catcher Tucker Barnhart allowed him to reach second. Turner advanced to third on Adrian Gonzalez’s single, putting him in position to score easily on the 6-4-3 double play.

The Reds’ .978 fielding percentage is the second worst in the league, and Cincinnati’s 34 errors are the third-highest total.

“We’ve had our high moments and low moments defensively, and we have to be better than we’ve been,” Price said. “We’re towards the bottom of the league, which is not a place that we are typically defensively. I know we’ve moved some guys around and have some different personnel, but with that being said, we certainly have to be a better defensive team.”

The Dodgers threatened in the fifth inning but ultimately failed to plate either runner that reached base. A.J. Ellis walked and appeared to be safe at second on Kershaw’s grounder to shallow left field, but he was called out. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not ask for a review.

With Enrique Hernandez batting, Kershaw advanced to second on a wild pitch and Barnhart threw the ball past second baseman Brandon Phillips and into center field. Kershaw took off for third, and the throw from center was just barely off target, allowing Kershaw to slide in safely.

“Not a great slide,” Kershaw said. “I need to figure out how to do that a little better. I’ve been sliding a lot this year. But it’s been fun, I feel like a baseball player, so I enjoy it.”

Hernandez then flied out to right field to end the inning.

NOTES: The Dodgers recalled RHP Mike Bolsinger and LHP Luis Avilan from Triple-A Oklahoma City. In corresponding moves, RHP Ross Stripling was optioned to Triple-A and Chin-RHP Hui Tsao was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to May 22) with a right triceps strain. ... Bolsinger will start on Tuesday. ... OF Scott Van Slyke (low back irritation) continued his rehab assignment Monday. moving from Class A Rancho Cucamonga to Triple-A, where he played first base. ... RHP Brandon McCarthy (elbow) resumed his throwing program and played long-toss at Dodger Stadium on Monday. ... The Reds are playing their first series of the season west of St. Louis. ... Cincinnati RHP Ross Ohlendorf won his appeal, and his three-game suspension for throwing at Pittsburgh Pirates 3B David Freese was rescinded. ... Cincinnati RHP Daniel Wright was named International League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Wright will make his major league debut Tuesday, when he starts in the second game of the three-game series against the Dodgers.