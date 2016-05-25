Dodgers’ Bolsinger bounces back to beat Reds

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Bolsinger’s first major league start of the season was followed by an immediate demotion to the minor leagues.

His second outing might keep Bolsinger in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation for a while longer.

The right-hander gave up just two runs in in 5 2/3 innings, helping the Dodgers post an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Bolsinger (1-1) took a loss in Anaheim last week against the Los Angeles Angels in his season debut and was immediately sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

However, after Ross Stripling was used Sunday in the Dodgers’ 17-inning contest at San Diego, Stripling was optioned to Triple-A and Bolsinger was brought back up.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bolsinger could remain in the rotation if he pitched well enough, and Bolsinger made a case for himself, permitting three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Bolsinger said this was the best he felt since spring training, and all of his pitches were sharp, especially his off-speed pitches.

“It felt like that was my last spring training game. I felt like I got over the hump and was ready to go,” Bolsinger said. “I didn’t feel too confident the last time I was pitching in Anaheim, but tonight everything was working. Breaking ball, changeup -- I was definitely confident tonight.”

Bolsinger made just one mistake, a curveball he hung to Adam Duvall in the fourth inning that resulted in a two-run homer that momentarily gave the Reds a 2-1 lead. Aside from that, he felt that he showed enough to warrant another start.

Roberts isn’t sure yet, though.

“We’re going to talk about that,” Roberts said. “I thought he threw the ball really well, and we’re going to look at the next four or five days and make that decision. He did a lot to get another opportunity.”

In his big league debut, Cincinnati right-hander Daniel Wright (0-1) took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits, walking one and striking out four in 5 1/3 innings.

The Reds, who lost their ninth in a row and eighth straight to the Dodgers, made three errors for the second night in a row.

“Danny did a pretty good job in his debut, but it was a sloppy defensive game,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He just wanted to get it over the plate and make the defense work. And for the most part, he did. He was a little erratic in the first inning, gave up a couple of hard-hit balls and a soft base hit for a run, but all in all, he did a fine job.”

Reds right-hander A.J. Morris also made his major league debut. He pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, giving up three runs on one hit and three walks.

Justin Turner went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Dodgers, while Chase Utley added two hits and two runs.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager took a seventh-inning pitch from reliever Caleb Cotham to the right knee, but he remained in the game. Roberts said Seager was not seriously injured.

“Got him pretty good, fortunately he’s young and he’s a quick healer,” Roberts said. “But it squared him pretty good.”

The Dodgers led 3-2 before tacking on two runs in sixth inning by capitalizing on the Reds’ defense.

Trayce Thompson led off the inning by doubling off the right field wall. Jay Bruce misplayed the bounce, dropping the ball and allowing Thompson to get to third. Wright was then relieved by Dayan Diaz, who walked Joc Pederson and gave up an RBI single to Yasiel Puig, making the score 4-2.

Yasmani Grandal reached on a fielder’s choice while Turner was caught in a rundown. Pinch hitter Howie Kendrick then reached on an error by first baseman Joey Votto, and Puig came home to score.

Puig was subsequently taken out of the game for failing to run out of the box on the single. Roberts felt it could have been a double and that Puig showed a lack of hustle.

For his part, Puig was contrite and apologetic.

“It was a bad decision on my part,” Puig said, through an interpreter. “It was a good decision on his part because all of my teammates were playing hard.”

In the eighth, Los Angeles got a two-run single from Turner and an RBI single for Adrian Gonzalez.

NOTES: OF Scott Van Slyke (lower back) continued his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, playing first base. Van Slyke likely rejoin will the Dodgers after their road trip next week. ... Dodgers RHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will continue his rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on Wednesday. He will be on a pitch count of 60-65 pitchers or four innings, whichever comes first. ... Los Angeles C A.J. Ellis received a day off after catching 26 innings in the previous two games. ... Tuesday’s victory was the Dodgers’ eighth in a row over the Reds, the longest active streak against any opponent. ... The Reds traded RHP Franderlin Romero to the Baltimore Orioles for future considerations. ... Cincinnati’s RHP Steve Delabar was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville. ... The Reds selected the contract of RHP Daniel Wright, who made his major league debut on Tuesday. OF Steve Selsky was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. ... RHP Layne Somsen, who appeared in two games for the Reds, was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees.