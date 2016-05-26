Kazmir, Dodgers complete sweep of Reds

LOS ANGELES -- The Cincinnati Reds cannot solve the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lately, they are having trouble against all other opponents, too.

The Reds dropped their 10th consecutive game overall and their ninth straight to the Dodgers as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 win Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

For the second night in a row, the Reds scored first but failed to protect the lead and squandered a strong start by their starting pitcher.

Dan Straily (2-2) took the loss, giving up three runs in seven innings. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 11.

While the quality start went for naught, Reds manager Bryan Price was pleased with Straily’s progression.

“We had two really well-pitched games by our starters and unfortunately both losses,” Price said. “I don’t think hitters see (Straily) very well. I think there’s some natural deception and movement, and he’s got a slider that’s a swing-and-miss pitch and a really nice changeup. ... He’s taking advantage of an opportunity that most people don’t get. He sees this opportunity, and really, he’s made himself our best starting pitcher.”

Dodgers starter Scott Kazmir (4-3) earned his third win in May, and the 99th of his 12-year career, by pitching six effective innings. Kazmir gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out a season-high 12.

Kazmir, whose all-time high is 13 strikeouts, fanned 12 or more batters for the third time in his career.

“This was big to be able to bounce back after that last rough outing,” said Kazmir, who allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings Friday at San Diego. “I just wanted to be a little more crisp in my delivery and stay within myself. There’s a lot of boring things that go into my mechanics. It was a night where everything was moving towards that plate, and that was the biggest thing.”

Three Los Angeles relievers combined for three shutout innings. The Los Angeles bullpen has given up only two runs in its past 23 innings.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 14th save of the season, tying him for third in the league.

The Dodgers will now embark on a seven game road trip, opening a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday before continuing with a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds will continue their 10-day trek with a series in Milwaukee that starts Friday.

Joc Pederson put the Dodgers up 2-1 in the fourth with a two-out, two-run single to shallow right field. Yasmani Grandal made it 3-1 in the fifth with a leadoff homer -- his fourth of the season.

The Reds got on the board in the fourth inning when Jay Bruce tripled off the center field wall to drive in Brandon Phillips. Pederson couldn’t make the catch, and the ball bounced off the wall, but left fielder Howie Kendrick hit cutoff man Chase Utley, and the second baseman made the throw home in time to get Bruce for the 7-4-2 putout.

Price said the Reds have made a collective effort to be more aggressive offensively, and that play was a result. While he was disappointed in the outcome, he wasn’t disappointed in Bruce’s decision to try to stretch it into an inside-the-park home run.

“When (Pederson) hit the wall and went down, I thought there was a chance to score,” Price said. “We can’t be ultra-conservative offensively. We’ve got to make some efforts to push things. We get too conservative as an offense, and if Billy (Hatcher, the third base coach) doesn’t send him there, then we’re really barking up the wrong tree because we’re really working hard to try and create scoring opportunities.”

The Reds are hitting just .226 on the season, the second-lowest average in the league.

“We’ve scored when we’ve hit homers, and that’s something we’ve done fairly prolifically to this point with (Eugenio Suarez) and Bruce and (Zack) Cozart and that bunch,” Price said. “But we can’t limit ourselves to that being the way we score. We’re not really built to just out-power teams. But we can string together good at-bats, we can be better with the strike zone command to try and grind out some more walks and find ways on base.”

Pederson injured his leg on the play but was able to stay in the game. He said the ailment doesn’t appear to be serious, but the leg was still sore following the game.

NOTES: Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig entered the game in a double switch. Manager Dave Roberts said the fact Puig didn’t start was unrelated to his benching Tuesday after Puig failed to run out of box following a drive off the right field wall, turning a double into a single. ... Dodgers LHP Hyun-jin Ryu (Tommy John surgery) continued his rehab assignment Wednesday, making a start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He threw four shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out three. ... Also making a rehab start in that same game was Dodgers OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (lower back). In his second game playing all nine innings at first base, he went 1-for-4. ... Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained left oblique) made a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville. DeSclafani took the loss, giving up three earned on three hits in three innings (37 pitches). ... Reds RHP Jon Moscot (inflamed left shoulder) will make a rehab start with Louisville on Thursday.