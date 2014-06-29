Reds 7, Giants 3 (11): Zack Cozart sparked a five-run 11th inning with a two-run single as Cincinnati won in San Francisco for the 10th time in 12 tries.

After Brandon Phillips belted a two-run homer off Sergio Romo in the top of the ninth to put the Reds in front for the first time, Buster Posey countered with a pinch-hit RBI double off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom half. Joey Votto doubled to begin the 11th and Javier Lopez (1-1) intentionally walked Phillips and Devin Mesoraco before Jean Machi gave up three consecutive run-scoring extra-base hits, including Cozart’s go-ahead hit.

Chris Heisey followed Cozart with a two-run triple and Billy Hamilton, who finished with three hits, capped off the scoring explosion with an RBI double to send Cincinnati to its 13th victory in its last 17 contests. Jonathan Broxton (4-0) worked a scoreless 10th and Jumbo Diaz gave up a pinch-hit run-scoring single to Joaquin Arias in a non-save situation in the 11th to close it out.

Giants starter Matt Cain allowed at least one baserunner in all but one of his seven innings, but escaped unscathed as the Reds hit into an inning-ending double play in the third and squandered two other scoring chances when Hamilton and Ryan Ludwick were caught stealing to end the first and seventh, respectively. Reds starter Alfredo Simon was much sharper, allowing only one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings.

Simon ran into his only trouble in the fifth when Brandon Crawford reached on a single to left and Adam Duvall followed with his first career double. Joe Panik followed with liner off the glove of Simon and the ball trickled far enough behind him and in front of a charging Cozart at short to give Crawford enough time to score the game’s first run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier went 0-for-6 to end his 14-game hitting streak against San Francisco (including the postseason) – a stretch during which he batted .462. … Posey is batting .367 with 12 extra-base hits in June after hitting .254 with 10 extra-base hits over the first two months of the season combined. … The Giants have dropped 14 of 18.