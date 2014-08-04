Preview: Reds at Indians

Corey Kluber has been one of baseball’s top pitchers since the start of May and the Cleveland Indians’ right-hander was at his best last month. Kluber, who was 4-0 with a 1.54 ERA in July, looks to stay hot when the Indians host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series. Cleveland comes in off a three-game sweep of Texas and the Reds won three of four at Miami, moving within 4 ½ games of first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central.

Kluber surrendered only nine runs over his last seven starts, capped by completing nine innings in back-to-back outings while allowing only one unearned tally. Kluber opposes right-hander Alfredo Simon, who has lost three consecutive starts since appearing in the All-Star game. Cleveland won on Michael Brantley’s walk-off homer in the 12th inning Sunday to remain 6 ½ games behind front-runner Detroit in the American League Central.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (12-6, 2.84 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (11-6, 2.61)

Simon has allowed nine runs (seven earned) over 16 1/3 innings combined in his three outings since the All-Star break after winning six consecutive decisions. The 33-year-old from the Dominican Republic has limited opponents to a .229 batting average overall. Brantley is 4-for-6 with two doubles against Simon, who is 1-1 in six career games (one start) with a 4.41 ERA versus Cleveland.

Kluber threw only 85 pitches, fanned eight and yielded three hits to blank Seattle 2-0 last Wednesday to earn his first career shutout. The Stetson product has pitched at least 8 1/3 innings in four of his last five starts and boasts 170 strikeouts while walking only 33 in 158 1/3 innings. Ramon Santiago is 4-for-7 against Kluber, who will face Cincinnati for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton has recorded 42 RBIs -- most among rookies in the NL -- despite spending most of the season as a leadoff batter.

2. Cleveland DH-1B Nick Swisher, who has two career homers against Simon, left Sunday’s game in the ninth inning with a sore right wrist and will be re-evaluated Monday.

3. Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman has struck out at least one batter in 47 consecutive appearances, the longest streak for a reliever since 1900.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Reds 1