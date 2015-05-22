Preview: Reds at Indians

The Cincinnati Reds are in the midst of a five-game slide and attempt to halt the tailspin when they visit the Cleveland Indians on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague set between in-state rivals. The Reds kicked off their five-game road trip by dropping both games at Kansas City while getting outscored 10-1.

In dire need of a quality start, Cincinnati hopes for a bounce-back performance from Mike Leake, who was pounded for a career-high nine runs last time out. The Reds have been shredded for 40 runs during their skid to fall a season-worst four games below .500. The Indians are in last place in the American League Central but won the final three of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox to improve to 10-9 this month following a disastrous 7-14 mark in April. Cleveland’s pitching has come on strong, permitting eight runs against the White Sox to post consecutive series wins for the first time this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (2-2, 3.62 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (4-4, 4.98)

Leake continued to struggle with the long ball in his last outing, surrendering a career high-tying three homers among 11 hits in the drubbing by San Francisco. Leake, who had permitted one run over 22 innings in his previous three turns, has been taken deep nine times over his last seven starts. The 27-year-old San Diego native has made four career starts against the Indians, posting a 1-0 record and 3.28 ERA.

Carrasco went the distance at Texas last time out but absorbed his second straight loss after giving up five runs and seven hits while striking out nine. He continues to battle inconsistency, striking out a minimum of six batters in six of his eight starts but also permitting at least four runs in four of his last five turns. He is 1-0 in two appearances (one start) versus the Reds but has allowed seven runs in 10 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati won three of four versus Cleveland last year, outscoring the Indians 21-5 in the last three meetings.

2. Indians SS Jose Ramirez is 6-for-14 during a four-game hitting streak while INF Mike Aviles is 6-for-9 in his last three.

3. Reds RF Jay Bruce, whose average has been below .200 since April 22, is 7-for-16 in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Indians 3