Preview: Reds at Indians

A pair of teams going in opposite directions square off when the surging Cleveland Indians attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Indians won their third straight series with Saturday’s 2-1 victory and look to run their winning streak to six games against the skidding Reds, who have dropped seven in a row.

Cleveland, which has yielded only 10 runs in the past five games, prevailed Saturday on an RBI double by red-hot Jason Kipnis in the eighth inning. The situation behind home plate mirrors the current fortunes of each team, with Indians catcher Yan Gomes set to return to the lineup Sunday for the first time since suffering a knee injury on April 11. Meanwhile, Cincinnati counterpart Devin Mesoraco had a setback with his hip injury and could be facing season-ending surgery. Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer will face rookie Raisel Iglesias, who will make the start in place of ailing ace Johnny Cueto.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (1-0, 3.94 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (3-1, 3.31)

Iglesias has made a pair of relief appearances since turning in a sensational outing in a spot start on May 13, holding Atlanta to one run on two hits over eight innings. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie has struggled out of the bullpen since then, giving up three runs and seven hits over three innings. Iglesias has been tough on right-handed hitters in his brief tenure, holding them to a collective .172 batting average.

Bauer put an end to a five-start winless drought last time out by tossing 7 1/3 strong innings of one-run ball to beat the Chicago White Sox. The former No. 3 overall draft selection also was superb in his previous turn, striking out 10 while limiting to one run and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. Bauer’s lone start against Cincinnati came in his fourth major-league appearance in 2011 and he gave up four runs in three innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Jay Bruce is 11-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Kipnis has multiple hits in nine of his last 14 games.

3. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is batting .377 on the road this season.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Reds 2