Preview: Reds at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to continue their domination of their Buckeye State rivals on Wednesday when the two-city, four-game interleague series shifts to Progressive Field. Edwin Encarnacion recorded his 26th career multi-homer performance in Tuesday's 8-7 triumph, gaining a split between the teams in the Ohio Cup while giving the Indians wins in seven of their last eight versus the Reds.

Signed to a three-year, $60 million deal in the offseason, Encarnacion collected his fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven outings, with four homers, eight RBIs and eight runs scored in that stretch. Francisco Lindor added a solo shot to extend his hitting streak to nine games, during which he has scored six times. While the Indians improved to 16-10 on the road, they're just 8-10 at home and host a Reds team that has lost six in a row on the road and nine of 11 overall. Speedy Billy Hamilton, who had an RBI single on Tuesday, has reached base safely in a career-high 23 consecutive games.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2, 6.38 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (4-4, 6.65)

Bonilla sustained his second loss in a row after running into trouble in the sixth inning on Friday, allowing four runs - including a three-run homer - as part of Colorado's eventual eight-run frame. The longball has been a familiar sight for the 26-year-old Dominican, who has been taken deep four times in three outings. Bonilla hasn't helped himself with his control either, yielding three walks versus the Rockies and eight free passes total in 18 1/3 innings.

Bauer recorded his second consecutive victory after allowing three runs and striking out a season-high nine in 5 2/3 innings at Houston on Friday. Like Bonilla, the 26-year-old has been victimized by the home run, with two balls leaving the yard against the Astros and seven in his last five trips to the mound. Bauer owns a 1-2 career mark with a 5.52 ERA against the Reds, although Joey Votto belted a solo homer among his two hits off the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley has five doubles during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Votto has two hits on Tuesday to increase his total to 32 in the last 26 contests, raising his batting average from .229 to .300 in the process.

3. Indians 3B Jose Ramirez is 1-for-12 in his last three contests on the heels of a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Reds 3