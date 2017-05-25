Preview: Reds at Indians

Billy Hamilton had his career-best streak of reaching base end at 23 games Wednesday, but he still provided the deciding run for the Cincinnati Reds against the intrastate rival Cleveland Indians. Already guaranteed a split of the four-game interleague set, the Reds can win their first series since May 5-7 when they visit the Indians on Thursday.

Hamilton used his speed to beat out what would have been an inning-ending double play in the top of the ninth inning before scoring the winning run from first base on Zack Cozart's two-RBI single. Adam Duvall ended a 15-game home-run drought with a two-run blast for Cincinnati, which beat Cleveland for only the second time in nine meetings. Carlos Santana, who went 3-for-25 in his previous seven games for the Indians, matched that hit total Wednesday and drove in all three runs with a two-run shot and an RBI double. Mike Clevinger, who has given Cleveland's rotation a boost in the absence of injured ace Corey Kluber, will oppose Tim Adleman in the finale.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (2-2, 6.19 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2-1, 1.56)

Adleman was knocked around by Colorado for six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings last time out, which came on the heels of a one-inning stint at San Francisco in which he suffered a neck strain. The 29-year-old Adleman posted back-to-back wins in his first two starts this month, beating Pittsburgh and the New York Yankees. Adleman has won only once in eight career turns on the road.

Called up earlier in the month after Kluber was hurt, Clevinger had a no-hitter through six innings last time out at Houston and finished with seven strikeouts and two hits allowed in seven scoreless frames. He was solid in his season debut at Kansas City, yielding one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless frames. Clevinger has struggled with his control, issuing 11 walks in 17 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians SS Francisco Lindor is riding a 10-game hitting streak and LF Michael Brantley has hit safely in nine straight.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto is 7-for-18 during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Indians RHP Cody Allen had a streak of 22 consecutive saves dating to last August snapped Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Reds 3