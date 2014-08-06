Reds 9, Indians 2: Jay Bruce homered among his three hits and Johnny Cueto tossed his fourth complete game of the season as visiting Cincinnati evened the four-game, home-and-home series with Cleveland at one win apiece.Ramon Santiago hit a three-run homer and Kris Negron added a two-run double for the Reds, who snapped a 10-game losing streak in Cleveland and won for the first time in six tries in an American League ballpark this season. Cueto (13-6) struck out six while yielding five hits and two walks, needing 117 pitches to win his fifth straight decision.

Josh Tomlin (5-8) surrendered six runs - five earned - on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes each recorded an RBI for the Indians, who had their four-game winning streak halted.

The Reds grabbed an early lead on Ryan Ludwick’s RBI double in the first inning, only to watch the Indians pull even on Brantley’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the frame. Santiago’s first homer since Aug. 16, 2013 in the second put Cincinnati on top for good, giving Cueto all the support he needed.

Bruce made it 5-1 with an RBI single in the fourth and Chris Heisey came home on an attempted double steal in the fifth to pad the advantage. Gomes doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 6-2, but David Murphy was erased at third to shut down Cleveland’s rally and the Reds tacked on three in the ninth on Bruce’s solo shot and Negron’s double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gomes extended his career-best hitting streak to 11 games while Reds C Brayan Pena stretched his run to 10 games. … Tomlin’s 17 home runs allowed are the most in the majors among pitchers with fewer than 95 innings. … Murphy was the first out in the seventh after making an aggressive turn around third, apparently because he mistook a ball that got loose from the Reds’ bullpen for the game ball, helping to thwart a promising inning.