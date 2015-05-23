Indians 2, Reds 1

CLEVELAND -- Jason Kipnis’ RBI double in the eighth inning drove in the deciding run as the Cleveland Indians beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday at Progressive Field.

It was the fifth win in a row for the Indians (19-23) and the seventh loss in a row for the Reds (18-24).

Right-hander Corey Kluber (2-5) pitched eight innings to get the win. Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth to pick up his ninth save. Left-hander Tony Cingrani (0-1) took the loss.

Cingrani came on in relief to start the eighth inning. He walked the first batter, catcher Roberto Perez, who was replaced by pinch runner Mike Aviles. Center fielder Michael Bourn’s attempt at a sacrifice bunt failed, and Aviles was thrown out at second by Cingrani.

Second baseman Kipnis followed with a double into the gap in left-center field, scoring Bourn with the go-ahead run.

Kluber gave up one run on nine hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

In his two previous starts, Kluber had been 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA, allowing just one earned run on six hits in 17 innings, with 30 strikeouts and one walk.

Against the Reds, Kluber gave up four hits to the first six batters.

In the first inning, he gave up singles to second baseman Brandon Phillips and first baseman Joey Votto, but Kluber got left fielder Skip Shumaker to ground into a double play in between the two singles, which thwarted that rally.

In the second inning, designated hitter Jay Bruce led off with a single and went to third on a double by catcher Brayan Pena. Shortstop Zack Cozart followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Bruce and giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

DeSclafani started for the Reds and held the Indians scoreless on one hit through the first five innings, retiring 15 of the 17 batters he faced. The only Cleveland baserunners in the first five innings came on a walk by right fielder Brandon Moss leading off the second inning and via a one-out double by first baseman Carlos Santana in the fourth inning.

In the second inning, designated hitter Nick Swisher followed the walk by Moss with a grounder to first that was turned into a 3-6 double play by Votto.

In the fourth inning, after Santana doubled, DeSclafani struck out left fielder David Murphy and retired Moss on a grounder back to the mound.

Cleveland finally broke through with a run in the sixth inning with a rally that started with two outs and nobody on base. Kipnis singled and went to second when Santana walked.

Murphy then bounced a single through the middle and into center field, scoring Kipnis with the tying run. Santana went to second on the hit and, with two outs and Indians at first and second, Moss hit a line drive that appeared headed to right field for a hit, but Votto leaped high to catch the ball and end the inning.

NOTES: Reds RHP Johnny Cueto has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday due to general stiffness. Cueto has been bothered by the condition since his last start, May 19 at Kansas City. RHP Raisel Iglesias will start in place of Cueto. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco suffered a setback Friday in his attempt to come back from a left hip impingement that has prevented him from catching since April 12. A decision will be made on the next step for Mesoraco when the Reds return home Monday. ... Indians C Yan Gomes will be activated off the disabled list Sunday and will be in the starting lineup. He has been on the DL since April 12. ... Indians OF Michael Brantley was given a scheduled day off Saturday. The Indians are in the midst of 20 consecutive days of games.