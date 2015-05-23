Indians ride arm of Carrasco, bat of Moss

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ starting pitchers are on a roll, and so is the entire team.

Friday night at Progressive Field, the Indians got another strong outing from their starting pitcher and the result was a 7-3 win over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.

Right fielder Brandon Moss had a double, a home run and three RBIs, second baseman Jason Kipnis had three hits and right-hander Carlos Carrasco (5-4) pitched six strong innings as the Indians won their fourth game in a row.

It’s the fifth consecutive game the Indians’ starting pitcher allowed two or fewer runs. In those five games the Indians’ starting pitchers are 4-0 with a 1.54 ERA, having allowed six earned runs on 22 hits in 35 innings, with 40 strikeouts.

“Our starters have been unbelievable,” Moss said. “They are giving us quality innings.”

After going 7-14 in April the Indians are 11-9 in May.

“I think we’ve all been frustrated that it hasn’t come together sooner for us, but better now than in July,” Moss said. “Now we’ve got to take advantage of it.”

The Reds have now lost six games in a row and have been outscored 47-16 in those six games.

“We should be playing better than we are,” said Cincinnati manager Bryan Price. “And it’s not just that we’re losing, but we’re losing and there’s a lot of distance between us and our opponent.”

Carrasco pitched six innings, holding the Reds to two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Reds right-hander Mike Leake (2-3) gave up five runs on seven hits and five walks in four innings and took the loss.

Leading 5-2, Cleveland scored two insurance runs in the seventh inning against right-hander Jumbo Diaz. Catcher Roberto Diaz belted his first career triple and scored on a single by second baseman Kipnis.

First baseman Santana followed with an RBI double to make it 7-2.

Cincinnati’s last run came on a wild pitch in the ninth inning by right-hander Scott Atchison.

Carrasco got stronger as the game progressed. After giving up a run in the third inning he held the Reds scoreless and hitless over his last 3 1/3 innings, striking out the side in order in the sixth inning, his last.

“He threw a lot of pitches early, but got better the farther he went,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He competed and he never gave in.”

“Whenever we scored I tried to put a zero on the board,” said Carrasco.

Left-hander Nick Hagadone, right-hander Zach McAllister and Atchison pitched one inning each to close out the game.

The Reds came into the game on a five-game losing streak, during which they never had the lead in any of the five games. They had an early lead in this one, however.

With one out in the second inning catcher Brayan Pena walked, went to third on a double by right fielder Jay Bruce, and scored on a groundout by center fielder Billy Hamilton.

Cleveland countered with a two-run bottom of the second against Leake, who gave up a single and two walks to load the bases. Center fielder Michael Bourn drew a walk to force in one run, and Kipnis followed with an RBI single to give the Indians a 2-1 lead.

Cincinnati tied it with a run in the third inning. Second baseman Brandon Phillips led off with a double and he scored on a two-out double by third baseman Todd Frazier.

The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third when Moss led off with his seventh home run on Leake’s first pitch of the inning.

The Indians added two more in the fourth inning. Bourn led off with a single and went to second when Kipnis drew a walk. Leake retired the next two batters but Moss drove a two-run double to right field extending the Indians’ lead to 5-2.

Leake was removed from the game after the fourth inning. He gave up five runs on seven hits with five walks and no strikeouts.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes is expected to be activated off the disabled list and in the starting lineup Sunday. Gomes has been on the DL since April 12 with a sprained right knee. ... Over his last two starts, Indians RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Saturday, is 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA. In 17 innings, he allowed one earned run on six hits with 30 strikeouts and one walk. ... Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman has converted 27 consecutive save opportunities, dating to June 28, 2014. It’s the longest active streak in the majors. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips, who was traded by the Indians to the Reds in 2006, was 1-for-4. His career average vs. the Indians is .348.