Indians win fifth straight, extend Reds’ skid to seven

CLEVELAND -- Corey Kluber doesn’t get a lot of run support, but then again he doesn’t need a lot of run support.

On Saturday at Progressive Field, the Cleveland Indians only squeezed out two runs for Kluber, but that was enough for the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner in a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis’ RBI double in the eighth inning drove in the deciding run.

It was the fifth win in a row for the Indians (19-23) and the seventh loss in a row for the Reds (18-24).

“We dug ourselves a pretty big hole, but we’re playing good baseball now and we need to continue to for a long time,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, whose team has been in last place in the AL Central for most of the season.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ frustration with their losing streak bubbled over before the game even began when manager Bryan Price was thrown out of the game during the pregame meeting with umpires at home plate.

Price was tossed by umpire Jim Reynolds. The Reds were not pleased by some of the ball and strike calls in Cleveland’s 7-3 win on Friday night.

“It was a hangover from yesterday,” said Price, who engaged in a heated and animated conversation with Reynolds before Reynolds suddenly threw Price out of the game.

“I was given fair warning if I continued the debate that might happen,” Price said. “Things that were left unsaid yesterday were said today.”

Kluber (2-5) further frustrated the Reds by holding them to one run in eight innings. Although he gave up nine hits, Kluber struck out seven and did not walk a batter. His run support of 2.28 runs per start is the lowest in the majors.

“Their hitters were very aggressive with him early because I don’t think they love hitting against him with two strikes,” Francona said.

Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth to pick up his ninth save. Left-hander Tony Cingrani (0-1) took the loss.

Cingrani came on in relief to start the eighth with the score tied 1-1. He walked the first batter, catcher Roberto Perez, who was replaced by pinch-runner Mike Aviles. Center fielder Michael Bourn’s attempt at a sacrifice bunt failed, and Aviles was thrown out at second by Cingrani.

Kipnis followed with a double into the gap in left-center field, scoring Bourn with the go-ahead run.

“I wanted to be on time for the pitch he threw. He threw it, and I was,” Kipnis said.

Kluber gave up one run and nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

In his two previous starts, Kluber had been 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA, allowing one earned run and six hits in 17 innings, with 30 strikeouts and one walk.

Against the Reds, Kluber allowed four hits to the first six batters.

In the first inning, he gave up singles to second baseman Brandon Phillips and first baseman Joey Votto, but Kluber got left fielder Skip Shumaker to ground into a double play between the two singles, thwarting the rally.

In the second inning, Reds designated hitter Jay Bruce led off with a single and went to third on a double by catcher Brayan Pena. Shortstop Zack Cozart followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Bruce and giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

“Early in the game, I was throwing a lot of strikes, but not with the best command and they took advantage of it,” Kluber said.

Anthony DeSclafani started for the Reds and held the Indians scoreless on one hit through the first five innings, retiring 15 of the 17 batters he faced.

Cleveland broke through with a run in the sixth with a rally that started with two outs and nobody on base. Kipnis singled and went to second when first baseman Carlos Santana walked.

Left fielder David Murphy then bounced a single through the middle and into center field, scoring Kipnis with the tying run.

NOTES: Reds RHP Johnny Cueto has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday due to general stiffness. Cueto has been bothered by the condition since his last start, May 19 at Kansas City. RHP Raisel Iglesias will start in place of Cueto. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco suffered a setback Friday in his attempt to come back from a left hip impingement that has prevented him from catching since April 12. A decision will be made on the next step for Mesoraco when the Reds return home Monday. ... Indians C Yan Gomes will be activated off the disabled list Sunday and will be in the starting lineup. He has been on the DL since April 12. ... Indians OF Michael Brantley was given a scheduled day off Saturday. The Indians are in the midst of 20 consecutive days of games.