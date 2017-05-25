Reds use ninth-inning rally to beat Indians

CLEVELAND -- The game was over. Fireworks were set off, there were high fives all around -- but then, suddenly, the game wasn't over.

Zack Cozart's two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning, after a video review overturned what initially appeared to be a game-ending double play, lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

"It's hard. You think the game is over, and you let your emotions go. That's a tough one," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

"That's why they have replay. Replay worked," Cozart said.

Cozart's hit came off Cleveland closer Cody Allen (0-2), who was 13-for-13 in save opportunities this year, and 22-for-22 going back to last year. It was Allen's first blown save since Aug. 17, 2016.

"That's why the replay rule is there. You've got to deal with it," Allen said.

The win went to Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen (3-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth to pick up his eighth save.

With the Reds trailing 3-2, Scooter Gennett led off the top of the ninth with a single and went to second on a single by Tucker Barnhart, who was replaced by pinch runner Arismendy Alcantara. Jose Peraza attempted a sacrifice bunt, but first baseman Carlos Santana fielded it and threw to third for the force out on Gennett, the first out of the inning.

Hamilton then hit a chopper to Santana at first. Santana threw to second for the force out on Peraza. Francisco Lindor threw back to first and umpire Tim Timmons ruled Hamilton out on what would have been a game-ending double play.

That led to fireworks being shot off, and the Indians fist pumping and high-fiving around the infield over what appeared to be a hard-fought victory.

But Reds manager Bryan Price challenged the call and after a 2-minute 57-second video review, the call was overturned and Hamilton was ruled safe.

"We had nothing to lose by challenging it," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "I was surprised it took them that long, because when I saw the replay it was fairly clear he was safe."

Allen had no problem with the call being overturned.

"I thought he was out at first, but they got the call right. He was safe," said Allen, who then had to gather himself, get back on the mound and face Cozart.

With Hamilton running on the pitch, Cozart then lined a single to left. Alcantara scored, and so did the speedy Hamilton, all the way from first -- giving Cincinnati a 4-3 lead.

"I don't know that anyone else in baseball but Billy scores on that hit," Price said.

It was a rousing victory for the Reds, who have won two of the first three games in their four-game "Battle of Ohio" interleague series with the Indians.

"Anytime you can snatch a win late against their best guy, that's a big win," Cozart said.

Santana provided most of Cleveland's offense, going 3-for-4, with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

With the score tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Jason Kipnis led off with a double and later scored on a double by Santana off the right field wall, giving the Indians a 3-2 lead.

But Cleveland's vaunted bullpen was unable to protect the lead.

The Indians took a 2-0 in the third inning on Santana's two-run home run off Reds starter Lisalverto Bonilla.

That lead lasted two batters.

In the fourth, Joey Votto led off with a single against Trevor Bauer, and Adam Duvall blasted his 10th home run over the wall in center field, a drive estimated at 432 feet that tied it at 2-2.

NOTES: The game was interrupted in the top of the sixth inning by a two-hour, one-minute rain delay. ... Indians RHP Corey Kluber (strained lower back) will throw about 75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday after which Indians officials will meet to decide whether Kluber will be activated off the disabled list or will need another rehab start. ... OF Austin Jackson (hyperextended left big toe) is expected to be activated off the disabled list Friday. ... Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall was a late scratch from the starting lineup. He was being evaluated for a possible head injury. ... OF Adam Duvall's home run in the fourth inning was his 10th of the season. The Reds are the only team in the majors with four players with 10 or more home runs. The other Reds players in double figures in homers are OF Scott Schebler (13), 1B Joey Votto (12) and 3B Eugenio Suarez, (10). ... RHP Tim Adleman, who will start Thursday for the Reds, has a 7.56 ERA and a .304 opponents' batting average in four May starts.