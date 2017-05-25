EditorsNote: replaces final sentence

Indians-Reds rained out; makeup on July 24

CLEVELAND -- One day after the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians ended twice, their next game never got started.

Thursday's game between the two teams was postponed due to rain. It has been rescheduled for July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Reds won two of the three games in the interleague series, including a wild finish Wednesday night in which a game-ending double play by Cleveland was overturned following a video review, leading to a ninth-inning rally and eventual 4-3 Reds' victory.

Cincinnati opens a three-game series in Philadelphia on Friday, and the Reds have pushed back their rotation due to Thursday's postponement. So Tim Adleman, Thursday's scheduled starter, will start Friday against the Phillies.

The Indians, likewise, will push their rotation back one day, meaning Mike Clevinger, Thursday's scheduled starter, will start Friday against Kansas City, in the first of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Although the Reds and Indians didn't play Thursday, both teams were busy.

The Reds claimed right-hander Jake Buchanan on waivers from the Chicago Cubs and designated first baseman/outfielder Peter O'Brien for assignment. The Reds also placed left-hander Amir Garrett on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, because of to right hip inflammation.

The Indians placed outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

"He was experiencing concussion symptoms (Wednesday)," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "He got tested and was found to have a lower grade concussion."

The Indians still aren't sure when Chisenhall got the concussion, but they back-dated placing him on the disabled list to Monday, meaning he is eligible to come off the DL on May 29.

To fill Chisenhall's spot on the roster, the Indians will make a corresponding roster move prior to Friday's game against Kansas City.

That move could be the activation of outfielder Austin Jackson off the disabled list. Jackson has been on the DL since May 2 because of a hyperextended left big toe.

The Indians might also be getting close to activating right-hander Corey Kluber off the disabled list. Kluber has been on the DL since May 3 with a lower back strain. Kluber was scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus Thursday night, weather permitting. If that game is not played, Kluber would start for Columbus on Friday.

If Kluber makes it through his Columbus rehab start without a setback, it's possible he could be activated off the DL sometime next week.