Santana, Tomlin guide Indians past Reds

CLEVELAND -- Carlos Santana has traditionally been a good second half hitter. It's now the second half of the season, and Santana is hitting.

Santana belted two home runs, and Josh Tomlin pitched six solid innings as the Cleveland Indians beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2, Monday night.

The game was a makeup of a contest that was postponed on May 25 and Cleveland won its fourth straight.

Tomlin (7-9) won his third consecutive start, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

"When he's going good, that's what he can do," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "He works ahead, and doesn't let things rattle him. He gave our offense a chance to get going."

Andrew Miller pitched two scoreless innings, and Cody Allen pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation.

Cincinnati starter Tim Adleman (5-8) lasted six innings, giving up five runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

"He pitched a competitive game. Not his best game, but competitive," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Santana was 2-for-3, with two home runs, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Through June, Santana was hitting .225. But in July he is hitting .333, with three home runs and 11 RBI in 54 at bats.

Francona said Santana's second half surge is not unexpected.

"He doesn't wear down," Francona said. "The more at bats he gets, the better hitter he is, and it's very welcome, because he's going to play a huge part for us going forward."

Nobody appreciated Santana's two homers more than Tomlin.

"He always puts up good at bats and sees a lot of pitches," Tomlin said. "His batting average may not be sexy, but he gets on base and he plays every day."

The Indians took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning, but Zack Cozart belted an 0-1 pitch from Tomlin over the left field wall for his 12th home run, a solo shot.

"That's a good hitting team over there," Tomlin said. "The two pitches I didn't execute, they hit both of them for home runs."

Santana's first home run, leading off the seventh inning, was a line drive over the center field wall, stretching the Indians' lead to 4-2. An RBI single by Bradley Zimmer off reliever Blake Wood later in the inning made it 5-2.

Zimmer had two hits and two RBIs.

Santana homered again in the eighth inning, his 12th of the season, off Tony Cingrani, to make it 6-2.

Cleveland took the early lead with a first-inning rally that began with a leadoff double off the center field wall by Zimmer. Francisco Lindor followed with a bunt single, moving Zimmer to third.

Zimmer then scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Brantley.

Tomlin held the Reds scoreless on one hit through the first four innings. During one stretch, he struck out six consecutive batters.

"I'm not a strikeout guy. My game is missing barrels and getting people to put the ball in play," Tomlin said.

"Tomlin was excellent. He didn't give us much to hit," Price said.

Scooter Gennett got something to hit leading off the fifth inning, and he hit it over the wall in center field for his 18th home run, tying the score at 1-1.

Adleman had control trouble in the bottom of the fifth, and it cost him.

Santana walked leading off the inning, and after Giovanny Urshela flied out, Abraham Almonte also drew a walk.

Roberto Perez then pounded a 3-2 pitch over the head of center fielder Billy Hamilton, scoring Santana to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead. Almonte went to third on Perez's double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zimmer to extend the Indians' lead to 3-1.

The Reds have lost nine of their first 11 games coming out of the all-star break.

"We need to pick it up offensively," Price said. "We're a better team than we've shown in the second half."

NOTES: Indians OF Austin Jackson will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Jackson has been out since June 27 due to a left quad strain. ... Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who has been on the DL since July 14 with a strained right hamstring, should be ready to resume playing "in a couple of weeks," according to manager Terry Francona. ... Led by Billy Hamilton with nine, Reds outfielders lead the National league with 24 outfield assists. ... RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his first rehab appearance with the Reds' rookie-level affiliate in the Arizona League on Sunday, giving up three runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings. DeSclafani has been on the disabled list all season due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.