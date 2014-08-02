Preview: Reds at Marlins

The Cincinnati Reds continue to receive strong efforts from their starting pitchers and their offense has begun to perk up during a 3-1 stretch. The Reds try to follow up their biggest offensive output on the road in more than a month when they go for their third straight win at the Miami Marlins on Saturday night. Ryan Ludwick has four RBIs in the series, including two in their 5-2 victory Friday, as the Reds remained 5½ games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central.

Todd Frazier, who came into the game nine for his last 50, contributed two hits and an RBI on Friday as Cincinnati scored at least five runs on the road for the first time since June 28 (7-3 win at San Francisco). The Marlins need to rebound after losing their third straight contest, following a season-high six-game win streak. Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton has homered in each of the last three days.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (8-5, 4.03 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 4.37)

Bailey is winless in his last four starts (0-1) despite allowing only eight runs combined over 27 innings in that span. The 28-year-old Texan, who recorded a no-hitter in each of the past two seasons, has permitted 16 homers and struck out 111 in 131 2/3 innings in 2014. Garrett Jones is 12-for-39 with two homers and 13 strikeouts against Bailey, who is 2-1 in six career starts with a 2.68 ERA versus Miami.

Eovaldi is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA over his last 11 starts and the last three outings have been especially rough, yielding 18 runs over 16 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Houston native owns three of his wins at home this season, but has a better ERA on the road (3.48) than at Marlins Park (5.11). Eovaldi faces Cincinnati for the first time and is 0-6 in his career against National League Central opponents.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati LHP Aroldis Chapman is 9-for-9 in save opportunities, yielding one run and four hits with 23 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings since July 1.

2. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria has recorded 29 multi-hit games this season, including three in his last five outings.

3. The Reds have committed a NL-low 52 errors in 109 games.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Marlins 3