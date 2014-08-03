Preview: Reds at Marlins

With a frustrating three-game losing streak behind them, the Miami Marlins look to earn a split of their four-game home set with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Marlins had won nine of 11 entering the series, but dropped the first two against the Reds before Christian Yelich’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave them a 2-1 victory on Saturday. Cincinnati saw its seven-game winning streak against Miami halted and is only 4-11 since the All-Star break while averaging 2.2 runs.

Yelich, the Marlins’ leadoff batter, collected two hits in the victory after going 2-for-19 in his previous five games. The Reds must be careful with Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who hit the top of the right-field fence for a double Saturday after he homered in the previous three contests. Jacob Turner takes the spot of injured Marlins’ All-Star Henderson Alvarez (shoulder) in the rotation and opposes Mike Leake, who pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings at Miami last season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (8-9, 3.53 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jacob Turner (4-6, 5.69)

Leake snapped a three-game winless streak with 7 2/3 scoreless innings and eight strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. The Arizona State product gave up 24 runs total while going 5-3 in his last nine starts and boasts only 29 walks in 147 2/3 innings overall. Garrett Jones is 13-for-39 with a homer and six RBIs versus Leake, who is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in two starts against Miami.

Turner has won both of his outings since returning to a starting role while permitting three runs on 10 hits in 10 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old faced the Reds once in his career in 2012, giving up two hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory. Todd Frazier is 1-for-3 with a double against Turner, who was scheduled to start on Friday before Jarred Cosart was acquired from Houston and took his spot.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 1B-C Brayan Pena owns an eight-game hitting streak, going 10-for-28 in that span.

2. Miami OF Reed Johnson boasts a major league-leading 13 pinch hits and Reds OF Chris Heisey recorded his ninth on Saturday.

3. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna is 2-for-18 - including one hit in 10 at-bats in the series - with 10 strikeouts over the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Reds 4