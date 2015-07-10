Preview: Reds at Marlins

The Miami Marlins look to record their fifth consecutive home victory when they host the Cincinnati Reds in the second contest of their four-game series Friday. Miami returned from a 1-4 road trip during which it dropped the final four contests to post a 2-0 triumph in Thursday’s opener.

All-Star Dee Gordon registered two of the Marlins’ five hits and scored twice as they were held to fewer than four runs for the sixth straight game. Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 as the Reds were unable to secure a third consecutive win. Byrd enters Friday with a 12-game hitting streak during which he has recorded seven two-hit performances. The season series is even at two victories apiece, with both of Miami’s triumphs and one of Cincinnati’s being shutouts.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (5-5, 4.39 ERA) vs. Marlins RH David Phelps (4-4, 4.03)

Leake had his six-start unbeaten streak halted on Sunday, when he yielded three runs and eight hits over six innings in a loss to Milwaukee. The 27-year-old went 3-0 during his run, allowing two earned runs or fewer on four occasions. Leake, who is 1 2/3 frames away from 1,000 for his career, improved to 4-1 lifetime against Miami on June 19 as he limited the Marlins to two hits over seven scoreless innings.

Phelps returns to the rotation after a pair of relief appearances in which he tossed 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run or a hit. The 28-year-old was roughed up in his last start on June 21, when he surrendered five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 frames at Cincinnati. The loss evened Phelps’ record against the Reds at 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three career games (two starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Gordon delivered a first-inning single on Thursday for his 118th hit of the season, eclipsing the franchise record for most prior to the All-Star break previously shared by Juan Pierre (2003) and Hanley Ramirez (2007).

2. Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier has gone nine games without a home run, remaining four shy of his career high of 29 set last season.

3. Miami INF Jeff Baker sat out his second straight game Thursday with a strained left oblique and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Marlins 2