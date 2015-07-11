Preview: Reds at Marlins

Sitting 11 games out in the National League East and sporting one of the lowest scoring offenses in the majors, the Miami Marlins would like nothing more than to see a familiar bat pick up its sagging fortunes. Casey McGehee, who had a pinch-hit double in his only at-bat on Friday, is expected to make his first start for the Marlins since the end of last season on Saturday when Miami hosts the third of four games against the Cincinnati Reds.

McGehee tallied a team-high 177 hits and batted .287 with 76 RBIs while protecting Giancarlo Stanton in the middle of Miami’s order last season. The 32-year-old journeyman third baseman was traded to the San Francisco Giants in December for two minor-leaguers, but released on Wednesday by the defending World Series champions after hitting .213 over 49 games. McGehee accounted for only one of the Marlins’ four hits in Friday’s 1-0 loss to the Reds, sending Miami and its 26th-ranked run-scoring offense to its fifth defeat in six games. Cincinnati guaranteed its first non-losing road trip since going 5-5 on a 10-game trek from April 30-May 10 with its third win in four tries on Friday as Mike Leake answered Jose Fernandez’s seven-inning gem in the Marlins’ 2-0 series-opening victory with an eight-inning masterpiece.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (1-1, 5.11 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (0-0, 0.00)

After the team decided to scratch Anthony DeSclafani (glute strain) from his scheduled start against his former team, Cincinnati is planning on turning to Iglesias (oblique) to come off the disabled list. The Cuban rookie’s last big-league appearance came on May 30, when he surrendered five runs on nine hits but fanned eight in 5 2/3 frames during a no-decision versus Washington. Iglesias took a loss in his last rehab start for Triple-A Louisville, giving up two runs over 4 2/3 innings on Sunday.

With scheduled starter Mat Latos (foot) scratched from Saturday’s start against the team that traded him away for DeSclafani and Chad Wallach in December, Conley will draw his first big-league start. The Washington State product, who was the team’s second-round draft choice in 2011, made his major-league debut by throwing a perfect relief inning at Toronto on June 10. Conley was sensational for Triple-A New Orleans this season before his promotion, going 8-2 with a 2.33 ERA in 16 games (15 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds have yet to make a move to clear room for Iglesias, but the Marlins designated 2B/OF Jordany Valdespin for assignment to pave the way for Conley’s arrival.

2. Miami has totaled 12 runs over its last seven contests.

3. Cincinnati closer Aroldis Chapman needs only five strikeouts over his next 15 innings to break Craig Kimbrel’s major-league record (305 innings pitched) as the fastest player to reach 500 career strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Marlins 2