Preview: Reds at Marlins

The Miami Marlins will end a difficult first half of the season without All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon when they host Cincinnati in the finale of a four-game series Sunday. Gordon, a member of the National League roster for the second time and the major-league leader in hits, suffered a dislocated left thumb during Saturday’s 14-3 rout of the Reds.

The Marlins’ lone representative for the Midsummer Classic enters the break with a .338 average after recording three of Miami’s season-high 21 hits in the drubbing. Christian Yelich, Cole Gillespie and J.T. Realmuto also had three hits apiece in the Marlins’ best offensive showing of the season, which also gave them five wins in their last six home games. Cincinnati had given up just four runs during a 3-1 stretch prior to the implosion and fell to 17-28 on the road. The Reds do have a chance to enter the break on a good note behind Sunday’s starter, ace Johnny Cueto, who is coming off a shutout in Washington.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (6-5, 2.61 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Haren (6-5, 3.34)

Cueto, whose days in Cincinnati could be numbered as he remains a prime trade chip, struck out 11 while allowing just two hits in his complete-game gem against the Nationals on Tuesday. He has allowed one run on six hits while fanning 19 in 17 innings this month. The 29-year-old is 4-1 with a 4.04 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins.

Haren is on a six-start winless streak but pitched well Tuesday at Fenway Park, limiting the Red Sox to a run in six innings. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts and has just 11 walks in that span. The veteran gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings of a tough-luck loss at Cincinnati on June 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Jay Bruce is 5-for-7 with a homer and two runs scored in the last two games.

2. With a win Miami clinches its first season series win against Cincinnati since 2005.

3. Marlins 3B Casey McGehee is 3-for-6 since being signed earlier in the week.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Marlins 2