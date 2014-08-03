(Updated: UPDATING: Adding standings in Paras 2 and 3.)

Marlins 2, Reds 1 (10): Christian Yelich singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning as Miami edged visiting Cincinnati to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jeff Mathis doubled to lead off the 10th and moved to third on Reed Johnson’s sacrifice before Yelich lined a shot to right-center field for his second hit of the game. Jordany Valdespin collected a pair of hits and an RBI while Mike Dunn (9-5) struck out the only two batters he faced to end the 10th with a runner at third to notch the win for the Marlins, who are five games out of a wild-card spot in the National League and six behind Washington for first place in the NL East.

Skip Schumaker recorded two hits and Billy Hamilton knocked in the lone run for the Reds, who saw their seven-game winning streak against the Marlins come to an end. Sam LeCure (1-3) gave up two hits and a run while retiring one batter in the 10th for Cincinnati, which fell to 4-11 since the All-Star break but is just four games back in the wild-card race and trails first-place Milwaukee by 5 1/2 in the NL Central.

Yelich doubled with one out in the fourth and came around to open the scoring when Valdespin followed with a line-drive single to center field. Homer Bailey yielded one run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over seven innings to keep the Reds afloat.

Miami starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed only one hit and struck out six through seven frames, but Ramon Santiago’s leadoff single in the eighth ended his night. Bryan Morris retired the next two batters - one on a sacrifice - before Hamilton served a single to the opposite field in left to tie it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati 1B Brayan Pena extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the ninth before being thrown out trying to stretch it into a double by Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton (six outfield assists). … The Reds claimed INF Jake Elmore off waivers from Oakland and sent him to Triple-A Louisville while designating RHP Nick Christiani for assignment. … The Marlins have won 26 one-run games – more than anyone else in the majors.