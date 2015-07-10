Marlins 2, Reds 0

MIAMI -- Right-hander Jose Fernandez pitched seven scoreless innings and second baseman Dee Gordon stole three bases and scored both runs, leading the Miami Marlins to a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night at Marlins Park.

Fernandez (2-0) got the win in just his second start since missing nearly 14 months after Tommy John elbow surgery. He gave up six hits -- five singles and one double -- walked none and struck out nine.

The Reds never got a runner past second base against Fernandez, who retired the side in order twice.

In his two post-surgery starts, Fernandez has a 2.08 ERA, 15 strikeouts and no walks in 13 innings.

Miami got scoreless relief pitching from Carter Capps in the eighth and A.J. Ramos in the ninth.

Ramos picked up his 14th save in 17 chances but gave up a leadoff double to first baseman Joey Votto. Ramos got out of trouble by retiring third baseman Todd Frazier on a fly ball to the warning track in left field, striking out right fielder Jay Bruce and catching a popup by left fielder Marlon Byrd.

Cincinnati rookie right-hander Michael Lorenzen (3-4) took the loss. He went six innings and allowed five hits, four walks and two runs. It was his seventh quality starts out of 12 this season, but it was not good enough to beat Fernandez.

Miami (36-50) snapped a four-game losing streak. Cincinnati (38-45) had its two-game win streak snapped.

Gordon got the Marlins untracked in the first inning. He led off with a single, stole second and scored on first baseman Justin Bour’s double off the wall in center field.

In the fifth, Gordon hit another leadoff single and advanced on a walk by center fielder Christian Yelich. Gordon then stole third base and scored on a double-play grounder hit by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

NOTES: 3B Casey McGahee agreed to a deal with Miami, according to reports. He could join the team on Friday. Miami staring 3B Martin Prado (shoulder) is on the disabled list. ... Toronto is reportedly interested in trading for Marlins RHP Mat Latos, whose contract expires after the season. ... Reds RF Jay Bruce is reportedly on the trading block. However, Bruce has the right to reject a trade to eight teams: Yankees, Marlins, Red Sox, Twins, A‘s, Rays, Blue Jays and Diamondbacks. ... 1B Joey Votto and 2B Brandon Phillips made their 903rd start together, the most in Reds history for any combo on the right side of the infield. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton and Marlins 2B Dee Gordon are 1-2 in the majors in steals this year. Gordon is a first-time All-Star starter. ... RHP Aroldis Chapman, who made his fourth straight All-Star Game, is the first Reds reliever to accomplish that feat.