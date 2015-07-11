Marlins 14, Reds 3

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins, who ended a long scoreless drought by rallying for six hits and five runs in the fifth inning, went on to rout the Cincinnati Reds 14-3 on Saturday at Marlins Park.

The win came at a steep price for the Marlins because All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon left the game in the seventh inning with a dislocated left thumb. Gordon, who went 3-for-4 and is hitting .338 this season, was hurt while diving headfirst on his infield single.

Miami had gone 16 innings without a run but scored just in time to make a winner of rookie left-hander Adam Conley (1-0), who made his second major-league appearance and his first start. Conley was hit hard at times but managed to hold the Reds to two runs in five innings.

The Marlins, who totaled 21 hits, also had a franchise-record nine consecutive hits during an eight-run seventh inning that included a three-run homer by catcher J.T. Realmuto. It was his fourth homer of the season.

Reds rookie right-hander Raisel Iglesias (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Cincinnati nearly scored in the first inning, but Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich threw out third baseman Todd Frazier at the plate. The scoring chance started when Frazier hit a two-out double down the third-base line and raced home on right fielder Jay Bruce’s single. But Yelich made a strong throw to Realmuto, who caught in on the short hop and made the tag.

Reds left fielder Marlon Byrd was robbed of extra bases in the second when he hit a deep drive to center. Marlins center fielder Cole Gillespie ran a long way and caught the ball just before bumping into the wall.

Byrd went 0-for-4 and had his 13-game hit streak snapped.

Cincinnati shortstop Eugenio Suarez got the Reds on the board with two outs in the second, hitting a solo homer just over the fence in left. It was his fourth homer of the season.

The Reds made it 2-0 in the third. Center fielder Billy Hamilton singled, stole second and third without drawing a throw and scored on Frazier’s sacrifice fly hit to the warning track in left. Hamilton’s second steal in that sequence was particularly embarrassing for the Marlins. Realmuto flipped the ball softly back to Conley, and that’s when Hamilton took off.

Miami took a 5-2 lead with a six-hit, five-run fifth. The scoring started with a solo homer to left center by Gillespie. The homer ended Miami’s 12-inning scoreless streak stretching to Thursday.

It was the fifth career homer for Gillespie, 31, and his first of the season.

The Marlins tied the score later on Gordon’s RBI bunt hit toward first base, which barely stayed fair, and Miami took the lead on Yelich’s run-scoring single to center. Third baseman Casey McGehee capped the rally with a two-run, opposite-field single to right.

Cincinnati cut its deficit to 5-3 with a sixth-inning RBI single from pinch-hitter Skip Schumaker. But when the Marlins erupted for eight runs in the seventh. The 10 hits in the inning tied a club record.

NOTES: Marlins 3B Martin Prado (shoulder) probably will return to the lineup on Sunday. ... RHP Jose Fernandez will pitch at Philadelphia on Friday in Miami’s first game after the All-Star break. ... Marlins RHP Mat Latos (foot) is not expected to miss his next start. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez threw a bullpen session on Friday and could go to Jupiter on Sunday or Monday for a 45-pitch rehab assignment. ... Cincinnati optioned OF Yorman Rodriguez to Triple-A Louisville, making room for Saturday’s starter, RHP Raisel Iglesias, who was activated from the disabled list after recovering from a strained left oblique. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained gluteus), who missed Saturday’s turn, will not miss his next start. ... Price has not determined his post-All-Star Game rotation, but said RHP Johnny Cueto, who pitches Sunday, probably will throw a side session on Thursday or Friday, and then return in one of next weekend’s games against Cleveland.