Prado leads Marlins to 4-2 win over Reds

MIAMI -- Martin Prado went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs as the Miami Marlins defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Adam Conley (6-5) picked up the win, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Marlins (46-41). A.J. Ramos posted his 27th save of the season by pitching a scoreless ninth.

John Lamb (1-6), who struck out a career-high nine batters, many of them with curveballs in the range of 67 mph, took the loss for the Reds (32-56).

The Marlins will try for a three-game sweep on Sunday, the last action before the All-Star break.

Miami scored in the first inning. Leadoff batter J.T. Realmuto singled and advanced to third when Prado doubled off the glove of third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Realmuto scored when Reds catcher Ramon Cabrera, who was expecting a fastball, was crossed up by a Lamb breaking pitch. It was ruled a passed ball.

Cincinnati tied the score 1-1 in the second on Adam Duvall's 23rd homer of the season. Hitting the ball on a line, Duvall crushed an 83 mph breaking pitch from Conley that was left up and over the plate.

The Reds took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Newly named All-Star Jay Bruce doubled to right and scored on a two-out, opposite-field single by Brandon Phillips, who is playing with a fracture in his left hand.

Miami regained the lead at 3-2 in the fifth. Conley got a hit off Lamb's glove, Realmuto singled and Prado doubled to the warning track in right on a fly ball that was overrun by Bruce.

The Marlins increased their lead to 4-2 in the eighth on a broken-bat single to center by Giancarlo Stanton.

Miami outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who owns 2,990 major-league hits, grounded out to the pitcher later in the eighth as a pinch-hitter.

NOTES: Given the injury to New York Mets CF Yoenis Cespedes that will keep him out of the All-Star Game, Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna will start the Midsummer Classic. ... Reds RF Jay Bruce was added to the All-Star Game, replacing injured Cubs CF Dexter Fowler. Bruce leads MLB right fielders in RBIs. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton (bruised right knee) and Reds 2B Brandon Phillips (hairline fracture, left hand) remained in the lineup despite getting hurt Friday. ... The Reds have used 27 pitchers, the most in the majors. The franchise record is 30, set in 2003. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey (elbow surgery) made a rehab start on Thursday, allowing six hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings at Triple-A Louisville.