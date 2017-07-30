Reds top Marlins with battery-powered victory

MIAMI -- Rookie Luis Castillo beat his former organization and catcher Tucker Barnhart produced a season-high three RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Marlins Park.

The Reds held on despite Marcell Ozuna's three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Ozuna has 24 homers and 81 RBIs this season.

Castillo (2-4), traded with two other prospects from the Marlins to the Reds in January, lasted a career-high eight innings. He allowed three hits, one walk and one run, striking out six. He is one of 13 rookie pitchers -- including eight starters -- the Reds have used this year.

Dan Straily (7-7), the player Miami received in the Castillo deal, lost his third straight start. He allowed seven hits, two walks and two runs in six innings.

The Marlins (49-54) had their four-game win streak snapped. They had won eight straight games against the Reds at Marlins Park, setting a franchise record against any opponent.

The Reds (42-63) improved to 3-14 since the All-Star break.

Cincinnati opened the scoring with a two-run second inning. Eugenio Suarez drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a single by Jose Peraza and scored when Barnhart golfed a 1-2 pitch to right for an RBI single.

Peraza scored when Castillo bunted on a safety squeeze. Straily suffered an undisclosed injury while fielding the bunt but remained in the game and escaped further trouble with a strikeout and a ground out, both with the bases loaded.

Miami cut its deficit to 2-1 in the sixth inning when Dee Gordon drew a walk and scored when backup catcher A.J. Ellis drilled a double over the glove of diving center fielder Billy Hamilton.

The threat ended when Christian Yelich's swing produced a two-foot grounder. Barnhart pounced on the ball, tagged Yelich -- who hadn't moved out of the box -- and threw out Ellis at third base for a double play.

Cincinnati extended its lead to 6-1 with a four-run seventh. Reliever Hunter Cervenka loaded the bases with no outs by allowing a single and two walks. Rookie reliever Drew Steckenrider inherited the mess, and the Reds capitalized with an RBI groundout by Adam Duvall, Peraza's RBI walk and Barnhart's two-run single.

NOTES: Marlins C J.T. Realmuto hit his 12th homer of the season Saturday, breaking his previous career high of 11 set last year. Realmuto is fourth in the NL and eighth in the majors in homers by a catcher this year. ... RHP Merandy Gonzalez, 21, is considered the top prospect Miami received when they traded closer A.J. Ramos to the New York Mets. Gonzalez is 12-3 with a 1.78 ERA in 17 Class A starts this year. Miami also got CF Ricardo Cespedes, 19, who was hitting .255 in rookie league. The Marlins on Monday start a three-game series against the NL East-leading Washington Nationals. The teams have split six games this year. ... The Reds start a three-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The Reds lead the season series 6-1. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey, who starts Tuesday, has lost three straight starts, allowing 17 runs (15 earned) in 16 innings.