Frazier helps Reds beat Marlins

MIAMI -- Cincinnati Reds first baseman Todd Frazier got spiked in the third inning, but he still tied a career high with four hits.

“It’s throbbing,” Frazier said of the pain in his left foot.

Helping ease the pain for Frazier was the fact that the Reds pounded out 15 hits and stole three bases on Sunday, beating the Miami Marlins 7-3 at Marlins Park.

It was the most runs the Reds have scored since June 28 when they beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3.

The Reds (56-55), who entered this series having lost 10 of their previous 12 games, turned things around against the Marlins, winning three of four.

Better yet for Cincinnati, Sunday’s game gave the Reds a rare chance at relaxing with a comfortable lead -- the game was 7-1 until the eighth.

“It was great to get some separation,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Miami (54-57) finished a disappointing seven-game homestand at 3-4.

The win went to Mike Leake (9-9), who allowed a season-high four walks but gave up just three hits and one run in six innings.

“(Leake) wasn’t real sharp today,” Price said.

Jacob Turner (4-7) took the loss, tying a season worst by lasting just four innings. He gave up nine hits, two walks and five runs.

“He missed his spots by a good margin,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Turner. “And he had a tough time holding runners on base, too.”

Cincinnati opened the scoring in the second on a rally that was set up by catcher Devin Mesoraco’s single and second baseman Skip Schumaker’s walk.

After a long fly out by third baseman Kris Negron -- Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton made a terrific sliding catch on the play -- shortstop Zack Cozart made it 1-0 with a run-scoring single.

Stanton’s catch, though, saved at least two runs.

The Reds made it 3-0 in the third. Center fielder Billy Hamilton hit a lead-off single, stole his 43rd base of the season and scored on right fielder Jay Bruce’s single to left. Left fielder Ryan Ludwick capped the inning with a two-out RBI double over the head of Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna.

A stellar bare-handed grab by Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria in that third inning saved at least one run.

The Marlins had a chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the third, when they loaded the bases with no outs. But Leake got out of the jam unscathed by getting two ground outs and a strikeout. On the first of those groundouts is when Frazier got spiked.

“I couldn’t find the base,” Frazier said. “I‘m lucky -- (base-runner Jordany Valdespin) could have taken my ankle right out.”

The strikeout that inning was especially big because it came against Stanton, who leads the NL in homers and RBI.

“When you think about that inning, it’s bases loaded, no outs, and you are getting into their run-producers,” Price said. “Stanton had two home runs in this series. He can break his bat and still hit the ball out of the ballpark.”

Cincinnati added two more runs in the fourth. Negron walked, stole second and scored on a Hamilton single. After a Bruce single, Frazier got an RBI single.

The inning ended on another good defensive play by the Marlins -- Ozuna threw out Bruce at third on Frazier’s single.

Miami finally broke through in the fifth when Hechavarria hit a two-out double and scored on a single by catcher Jeff Mathis.

Cincinnati added two more runs in the sixth on a two-out, two-run single by Mesoraco.

Miami first baseman Garrett Jones hit a two-run homer in the eighth to close the Marlins’ deficit to 7-3. It was his 12th homer of the season, but that was as close as Miami would get.

Next up for the Marlins is a day off on Monday and then a three-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting on Tuesday.

Redmond said the Marlins’ day off is well timed because of everything that has happened this week, including the losses, the trading deadline and the injury to starting pitcher Henderson Alvarez.

“Our guys are beat up,” he said. “It’s been an emotional last three days. We need a day off.”

NOTES: Since his major league debut in 2010, Reds RHP Mike Leake has the most of any MLB pitcher. In two of the past four years, he has led NL pitchers in batting average (.333 and .295). ... LHP Mike Dunn’s win on Saturday was his ninth of the season, tying a franchise record for a reliever -- Edward Mujica (2011) and Robb Nen (1997). Dunn (9-5) also took the major league lead with nine relief wins this season. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton leads MLB with 18 homers at home this season. ... The Marlins are tied with the Pirates with nine walk-off wins. ... Marlins backup C Jeff Mathis made his second straight start on Sunday, which is a bit unusual considering starter Jarrod Saltalamacchia, a switch-hitter, said he is healthy. Mathis, though, did start Saturday’s winning rally with a double. ... Next up for the Reds, they travel to Cleveland to open a four-game series against the Indians. ... The Marlins have lost six straight games at Pittsburgh.