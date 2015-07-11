Bruce homers, Leake, Chapman pitch Reds to 1-0 win

MIAMI -- The names of right-hander Mike Leake and right fielder Jay Bruce have been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks.

On Friday night, the two Cincinnati Reds standouts made their cases as to why they would have value in any deal ... or why their current team should keep them around.

Leake struck out 10 and pitched eight scoreless innings, and Bruce slugged a solo home run, leading Cincinnati to a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

“That was vintage Mike Leake,” Bruce said. “We wanted to cash in on his performance. He pitched great.”

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth inning for his 18th save of the season. Chapman reached 103 mph multiple times with his fastball, striking out the side.

“It is a novelty to see somebody throw the ball that hard that consistently,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of Chapman. “Who averages 100 mph? I think the simple answer is very few -- if any -- other than Chapman.”

Three Marlins players struck out three times each -- leadoff hitter Dee Gordon, cleanup batter Justin Bour and five-hole hitter Michael Morse. Gordon has the worst day, going 0-for-3 and striking out on nine total pitches. Bour and Morse each went 0-for-4.

Leake (6-5), who beat the Marlins 5-0 on June 19, is now 5-1 with a 1.33 ERA in six career starts against the franchise. In 15 innings against the Marlins this year, he has yet to allow a run.

He did not throw harder than 91 mph on Friday but had great movement on his pitches, especially his cutter, allowing three hits and one walk.

“The whole thing about a cutter -- if it’s a good one -- is that there is no pitch recognition,” Price said. “That’s why you get the swings out of the zone. It’s ‘Hey, that’s a fastball,’ you go for it, and the next thing you know, the pitch is way into your belt buckle and down in the zone, breaking toward your back foot.”

The only extra-base hit Leake allowed came in the eighth when newly acquired pinch-hitter Casey McGahee doubled off the wall in left, missing a game-tying homer by a few feet.

“I thought it had a chance to go out,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of McGahee’s double.

“It’s great to see Casey back. We’ve always respected who he is and what he brings inside that clubhouse.”

Leake had a potential no-hitter going until Marlins third baseman Derek Dietrich broke it up with a one-out single in the fifth. Leake threw 102 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Marlins starter David Phelps (4-5) matched Leake with nearly the same effectiveness. Phelps, a right-hander, went six innings and allowed five hits, one walk and one run. He threw 86 pitches, 62 of them for strikes.

“That was a tremendous pitchers’ duel,” Jennings said of the Leake-Phelps matchup. “Phelps made one bad pitch, the first one to Bruce. Other than that, he pitched a hell of a game.”

Cincinnati (39-45) has won three of its past four games and evened the series 1-1. Miami (36-51) lost for the fifth time in its past six games.

Bruce led off the second inning with his 13th homer of the season, giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead. He hit the first pitch he saw -- a fastball tailing inside -- and knocked it into the upper deck.

“He throws strikes,” Bruce said of Phelps. “I was ready to hit from pitch one, looking for a mistake.”

Bruce, whose 195 homers are 10th on the Reds’ career list, got off to a slow start this year, hitting .181 through the end of April. But he has hit above .250 in each of the following three months to bring his average up to .244.

“I had a bad first month and 10 days or so,” Bruce admitted. “It was a hole I had to dig myself out of, and there’s still a lot of work to do. I‘m still not even close to where I want to be, but it’s been better.”

NOTES: After the game, Miami scratched Saturday starter Mat Latos because of a foot injury. The Marlins designated OF Jordany Valdespin for assignment and called up LHP Adam Conley from Triple-A New Orleans. Conley will start Saturday. ... Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who on Saturday had been expected to face his former team, will miss one turn in the rotation because of a gluteus injury. ... Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias will make Saturday’s start. It will be Iglesias’ fifth major league start. ... Miami signed 3B Casey McGahee, who was released by the Giants. He will start Saturday. ... Miami placed INF Jeff Baker (intercoastal strain) on the disabled list retroactive to July 8. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado (right shoulder) has played two rehab games in the minors but only as a DH because it still bothers him when he throws. He hopes to return in late July. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez has a career home record of 14-0 with a 1.21 ERA. On the road, he is 4-8 with a 3.93 ERA. ... Reports indicate the Giants have interest in trading for Marlins 1B Michael Morse if Miami pays a good portion of his salary.