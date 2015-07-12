Marlins win, but lose Gordon

MIAMI -- Manager Bryan Price of the Cincinnati Reds had to laugh, maybe to keep from crying.

Price was reacting to the Miami Marlins’ 14-3 win over the Reds on Saturday that included a franchise record nine consecutive hits in the seventh inning.

The Marlins tied a club record with 10 hits in that eight-run seventh.

“They did some damage,” Price said of the scoring barrage at Marlins Park. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen nine consecutive hits before.”

The win came at a price for the Marlins because All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon left the game in the seventh inning because a dislocated left thumb.

Gordon, who went 3-for-4 and is hitting .338 this season, was hurt while diving headfirst on his infield single.

X-rays were negative, but the injury typically takes a couple weeks to heal. Gordon, who will miss the All-Star Game, was optimistic that he could come back sooner.

“I‘m relieved,” Gordon said. “It could have been worse.”

Marlins manager Dan Jennings said the injury was a mix of good and bad news.

“The fortunate part is that nothing is broken,” Jennings said. “There appears to be no ligament damage. Unfortunately, we have two All-Stars who are injured.”

The other injured All-Star is right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who led the majors in home runs and runs batted in when he broke his left wrist on June 26.

For one day at least, the Marlins did not miss Stanton, as they totaled 21 hits.

Miami had gone 16 innings without a run and trailed, 2-0, before scoring five runs on six hits in the fifth inning.

That outburst came just in time to make a winner of rookie left-hander Adam Conley (1-0), who made his second major-league appearance and his first start.

Conley was hit hard at times, but managed to hold the Reds to two runs in five innings.

After the game, Conley was sent back to Triple-A New Orleans, and infielder Donovan Solano was recalled from the same team. With Gordon injured, Solano will be an option at second base.

Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the seventh. It was his fourth home run of the season.

Reds rookie right-hander Raisel Iglesias (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“One inning can change a game of baseball,” Iglesias said.

Cincinnati nearly scored in the first inning, but Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich threw out third baseman Todd Frazier at the plate.

The scoring chance started when Frazier hit a two-out double down the third-base line and raced toward home on right fielder Jay Bruce’s single. But Yelich made a strong throw to Realmuto, who caught in on the short hop and made the tag.

Reds left fielder Marlon Byrd was robbed of extra bases in the second when he hit a deep drive to center. Marlins center fielder Cole Gillespie ran a long way and caught the ball right before bumping into the wall.

Byrd went 0-for-4 and had his 13-game hitting streak snapped.

Cincinnati shortstop Eugenio Suarez got the Reds on the board with two out in the second, hitting a solo home run barely over the fence in left. It was his fourth homer of the season.

The Reds made it 2-0 in the third.

Center fielder Billy Hamilton singled, stole second and third without drawing a throw and scored on Frazier’s sacrifice fly hit to the warning track in left.

Hamilton’s second steal in that sequence was particularly embarrassing for the Marlins. Realmuto flipped the ball softly back to Conley, and that’s when Hamilton took off.

Hamilton leads the majors with 44 steals.

Miami’s fifth-inning rally started with a solo home run to left-center by Gillespie. It was the fifth career homer for Gillespie and his first of the season.

The Marlins tied the score later on Gordon’s RBI bunt single toward first base, which barely stayed fair, and Miami took the lead on Yelich’s run-scoring single to center.

Third baseman Casey McGehee capped the rally with a two-run, opposite-field single to right.

Cincinnati cut its deficit to 5-3 with a sixth-inning RBI single from pinch-hitter Skip Schumaker. He leads the majors with 11 pinch hits.

But when the Marlins erupted for eight runs in the seventh, the game was virtually over.

NOTES: Marlins 3B Martin Prado (shoulder) probably will return to the lineup on Sunday. ... RHP Jose Fernandez will pitch at Philadelphia on Friday in Miami’s first game after the All-Star break. ... Marlins RHP Mat Latos (foot) is not expected to miss his next start. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez threw a bullpen session on Friday and could go to Jupiter, Fla., on Sunday or Monday for a 45-pitch rehab assignment. ... Cincinnati optioned OF Yorman Rodriguez to Triple-A Louisville, making room for Saturday’s starter, RHP Raisel Iglesias, who was activated from the disabled list after recovering from a strained left oblique. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained gluteus), who missed Saturday’s turn, will not miss his next start. ... Price has not determined his post-All-Star Game rotation, but said RHP Johnny Cueto, who pitches Sunday, probably will throw a side session on Thursday or Friday, and then return in one of next weekend’s games against Cleveland.