Bour helps Marlins beat Reds

MIAMI -- Cincinnati Reds starter Johnny Cueto had an angry meltdown after being removed from Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Miami Marlins, knocking over a Gatorade cooler in the dugout.

The entire Reds team was in a sour mood after losing three of four games to the lowly Marlins. The Reds, playing in the final day before the All-Star break, did not open the doors to the media until a half-hour after the game, which is about 25 minutes longer than normal.

Meanwhile, the Marlins, one of the worst teams in baseball, got a boost from first baseman Justin Bour, who drove in three runs on a pair of doubles and a single at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (38-51) scored a total of 22 runs in the last two games before the break. In addition, Bour has 13 RBIs in 11 games in July, the best run-producing month of his career.

“It’s good to go into the break with some momentum,” Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee said. “Hopefully we can feel good coming out of it because we need to go on a little bit of a run.”

Cincinnati (39-47) closed the first half of the season in disappointing fashion, losing six of their final nine games.

“The last two games were disastrous,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We did not play good baseball.”

Marlins starter Dan Haren (7-5) earned the win, allowing five hits, three walks and one run in six innings.

Cueto (6-6) took the loss, allowing seven hits, one walk and five runs (three earned) in five innings.

A 20-game winner last year, Cueto said he “felt bad” about his reaction after being removed from the game.

“Sometimes in a game you get frustrated a lot,” Cueto said. “But (Price is) the manager, and he has the right to take me out.”

Cincinnati started quickly, scoring a first-inning run. Second baseman Brandon Phillips doubled to left, past a diving Christian Yelich, and scored on a soft single by third baseman Todd Frazier.

It was Frazier’s 57th RBI of the season, which is the most he has ever had before the All-Star break.

Miami took a 3-1 lead with three runs in the fourth. The Marlins put runners on second and third with a leadoff single by Yelich and a double off the left-field wall by Bour. McGehee followed with a two-run double, and catcher J.T. Realmuto added an RBI groundout.

“Casey came up huge,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of McGehee, who has a hit in each of the three games he has played in since he was reacquired by the Marlins. “He’s a winner. He gives you quality at-bats.”

The doubles by Bour and McGehee were on pitches up-and-away, and both batters went to the opposite field.

Bour again went to the opposite field in the fifth, adding a two-run double to extend Miami’s lead to 5-1. Both runs were unearned following a fielding error by Frazier, who botched a two-out slow roller.

Miami added three runs in the seventh, thanks in part to a wild throw home by shortstop Eugenio Suarez, who was charged with an error.

Jennings said his team has shown more consistency and energy of late, helping to make up for the loss of their All-Star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who has been out since June 26 due to a fracture left wrist.

“We’ll take ‘G’ back at any moment,” Jennings said. “But we’ve been grinding out at-bats.”

NOTES: Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki replaced Marlins 2B Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) on the NL All-Star roster. ... With the injuries to Gordon and RF Giancarlo Stanton (fractured left wrist), the Marlins will not be represented at the All-Star Game. ... Adam Conley on Saturday became the second relatively soft-tossing Marlins left-hander to beat the Reds while starting his first major-league game. On June 20, Justin Nicolino beat the Reds 5-0. ... The Reds announced their post All-Star Game rotation order: RHPs Mike Leake, Anthony DeSclafani, Johnny Cueto, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias. ... Reds LHP Tony Cingrani (shoulder) was set to make a rehab start on Sunday. ... Cincinnati rested CF Billy Hamilton and gave CF Jason Bourgeois his second start of the year. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco, who hit 25 homers in 2014 but is out for this season after hip surgery, is on target to resume baseball activities by Jan. 1.