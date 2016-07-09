Fernandez continues home dominance as Marlins top Reds

MIAMI -- Jose Fernandez took a trip to the mall on Friday morning in preparation for next week's All-Star Game in San Diego.

"I had to make some adjustments in my clothing, some shoes," the Miami Marlins right-hander said of the midsummer classic. "It's really fun."

The good times continued on Friday night as Fernandez improved to 25-1 lifetime at Marlins Park, leading Miami to a 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Miami improved to 45-41. Cincinnati (32-55) suffered a major loss when second baseman Brandon Phillips was hit by a pitch and suffered a hairline fracture on his left hand.

Fernandez, who has a 1.43 ERA at Marlins Park, held the Reds to six hits, no walks and one run, which was unearned. He struck out eight batters in seven innings.

"He has a different gear when he needs an out," Reds manager Bryan Price said of Fernandez. "That's what makes great pitchers special."

Overall this season, Fernandez is 11-4 with a 2.52 ERA. He has a 0.26 ERA in his past five home starts, and his 154 strikeouts are second in the majors behind Washington's Max Scherzer (155).

Fernandez wasn't the only All-Star who pitched for Miami on Friday, however. In fact, all three pitchers used by manager Don Mattingly are headed to San Diego.

Fernando Rodney, recently acquired in a trade, pitched a scoreless eighth, and A.J. Ramos did likewise in the ninth, earning his 26th save.

Ramos ranks second in Marlins history in saves before the All-Star break, trailing only Armando Benitez (30 in 2004).

In addition to Fernandez, Rodney and Ramos, Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna is Miami's fourth All-Star this season.

"We talked about it -- really fun to have four guys going," Fernandez said. "And (right fielder Giancarlo Stanton) is going for the Home Run Derby. I told him, 'You better win that.' I put some pressure on him."

Stanton had a double on Friday, but it was Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich who had the big day. He had two RBIs, including a solo home run in the sixth, giving Miami a 3-1 lead. Yelich also walked and scored the go-ahead run in the fourth.

On his homer, Yelich crushed a low-and-in fastball to center from Reds starter Dan Straily (4-6). It was Yelich's seventh of the season.

Price was pleased with Straily, who picked up a quality start by allowing three runs in six innings.

"(Straily's) job was to battle and give us a chance to win," Price said, "and that's what he did."

With one out in the first, Martin Prado and Yelich hit back-to-back opposite-field doubles to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

Cincinnati tied it in the fourth. Billy Hamilton singled and took second on a fielding error by Stanton. Hamilton scored on a two-out single to left by Adam Duvall, who advanced on a fielding error by Yelich.

The next batter, Phillips, singled up the middle, but Marlins second baseman Derek Dietrich kept the ball in the infield with a diving backhanded stop. Dietrich got to his feet and threw out Duvall, who was attempting to score from second.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame. Straily walked Yelich and Stanton to start the inning, and Dietrich hit a one-out RBI single.

The Marlins threatened in the fifth when Adeiny Hechavarria hit a deep drive to center. Hamilton raced back and caught the ball just a split-second before crashing into the wall.

"There's a lot of space here, and you can run," said Hamilton, who bruised his right knee on the play but said he was fine. "I take pride in catching every ball I can."

The game was the shortest of the season in Miami, lasting two hours and 16 minutes. But despite the relative ease of the victory, Mattingly refused to be satisfied.

"I know everybody's excited, but we're four games over," Mattingly said. "Four games over is not going to get it done. We're getting better. We're capable of more."

NOTES: Reds SS Zack Cozart had his three-game homer streak snapped. ... Marlins LHP Justin Nicolino, 0-5 with a 6.31 ERA in his past 10 major league starts, was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Tomas Tellis, a switch-hitter who was leading New Orleans with a .311 batting average, was recalled and will serve as Miami's third catcher and a pinch hitter. ... Reds RF Jay Bruce and Marlins 3B Martin Prado were back in the starting lineup after resting in Wednesday's games. ... Reds LF Adam Duvall and Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton were named to the Home Run Derby, heldMonday in San Diego as part of the All-Star Game festivities. In the first round, Duvall will face hometown favorite Wil Myers of the San Diego Padres. Stanton will face Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano, who won the event in 2011. ... Marlins pitchers are striking out 8.55 batters per nine innings, which is on pace to be a franchise record.