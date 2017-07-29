Realmuto powers Marlins past Reds

MIAMI -- J.T. Realmuto swung at nothing but air in the first inning, stranding three runners.

But he more than made up for his early failure, snapping a tie score with a seventh-inning solo homer down the left-field line as the Miami Marlins rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Friday night at Marlins Park.

Realmuto came back from the early bases-loaded strikeout and ended up with a huge game, finishing a triple shy of a cycle. He went 3-for-4, including his career-high 12th homer of the season, an upper-deck shot that traveled 411 feet.

"Mine don't go up there too often," Realmuto said, "so I'm going to enjoy this one."

Reds rookie starter Sal Romano, who got a no-decision, worked out of a first-inning, base-loaded jam by getting Realmuto on a 1-2 breaking pitch that was way outside. Romano then struck out Derek Dietrich on a breaking ball in the dirt.

Those two Marlins hitters had the last laughs, however, as they combined to go 5-for-8 with three doubles and one homer. And the Marlins (48-53) walked away with their sixth win in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati (41-62) has lost five games in a row and 13 of its past 15.

Dusty McGowan (6-1) earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief. Wandy Peralta (3-2), who gave up Realmuto's homer, took the loss.

Miami starter Vance Worley struggled early as Cincinnati scored three runs in the first. Leadoff batter Billy Hamilton drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch, stole his major-league-leading 44th base of the season, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Joey Votto's single to center.

The next batter, Adam Duvall, drove a 1-0 pitch, a fastball clocked at 89 mph, to left center for his 22nd homer.

"They hit mistakes that were down the middle," Worley said. "After that, I settled down."

Miami scored twice in the fourth. The Marlins loaded the bases on a double by Realmuto and a pair of walks. With one out, pinch hitter Tomas Telis hit a comebacker, but Romano's throw home was several feet wide of catcher Tucker Barnhart. Dee Gordon then hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-2.

The Reds escaped further damage when Christian Yelich popped out to end a bases-loaded threat, but Romano was still bothered by his poor throw home when he spoke to the media after the game.

"This game could have been a lot different if I make that play," he said. "It (should've been a double play. ... There's no excuse for that -- the ball just sailed out of my hand."

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton tied the score 3-3 with an RBI groundout in the sixth.

The Marlins then took their first lead, going ahead 7-3 in the seventh after Realmuto's homer, consecutive doubles by Dietrich and Tyler Moore and a two-run homer by pinch hitter Mike Aviles.

Cincinnati closed the scoring with Scott Schebler's solo homer in the ninth. It was his 23rd homer of the year.

The game ended when Reds pinch hitter Patrick Kivlehan hit a fly ball just short of the wall in left-center field. Miami center fielder Yelich ran it down, further frustrating the Reds, who have lost seven straight games at Marlins Park.

"That ball would've been way out of our ballpark," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "(Playing at Marlins Park) changes the whole complex of the game."

NOTES: Miami traded RHP A.J. Ramos to the New York Mets for two prospects. ... Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki tied Craig Biggio with career hit No. 3,060, a double down the right-field line. Suzuki and Biggio are tied for 22nd on the hit list. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto picked up career RBI No. 800 in the first inning. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado (right knee) had surgery Friday and is expected to miss about one month. ... Miami placed RHP Nick Witgren (elbow) on the disabled list and recalled RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from Triple-A New Orleans. ... Reds 2017 All-Star SS Zack Cozart (right quad) missed his third straight start but might be able to return this weekend. ... The Marlins are reportedly willing to trade RHP Dan Straily, a starter who is under contract through 2020. ... Friday's homer by INF Mike Aviles was his first as a Marlins player. He was called up on July 25.