Preview: Reds at Mets

The New York Mets will try to erase the memory of a disastrous road trip when they kick off a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. The Mets managed to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory at Milwaukee on Thursday, but were outscored 31-11 on their eight-game trek.

No team has a great discrepancy between its home and away records than New York, which is 15 games above .500 (26-11) at Citi Field and 15 games below (11-26) on the road. Rookie Noah Syndergaard is set to make his ninth career start for the Mets, who are expected to promote prospect Steven Matz on Friday and go to a six-man rotation. Cincinnati opened its six-game road trip by banging out 43 hits in winning two of three in Pittsburgh, capping the series in dramatic fashion on Brandon Phillips’ tiebreaking homer in the 13th inning. Third baseman Todd Frazier has hit safely in four straight games and has six homers and 13 RBIs in his last eight contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.98 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (2-4, 4.03)

Cueto skipped his last start due to elbow stiffness and will pitch for the first time since June 17, when he gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision versus Detroit. Cueto, who also missed a turn late last month with the same ailment, is 1-1 over his last six starts while allowing 13 earned runs. Cueto is 3-3 with a 4.12 ERA lifetime versus the Mets, but held them to three earned runs in two starts last season.

Syndergaard lasted only four innings and was charged with four runs (three earned) on six hits in a 6-4 setback at Atlanta on Saturday that stretched his winless drought to four starts. The 22-year-old Texan was overpowering in his previous turn, striking out 11 while yielding one run and two hits over six innings in a no-decision versus Toronto. He has been much better at home with a 2-1 mark and 2.13 ERA in four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Phillips has hit safely in all 29 career road games against the Mets.

2. Mets RF Curtis Granderson has homered three times during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Reds RF Jay Bruce is 14-for-31 with three homers and nine RBIs in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Reds 2