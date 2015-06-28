Preview: Reds at Mets

Highly touted prospect Steven Matz will make his much-anticipated major-league debut when the New York Mets wrap up their three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Matz will be forced to begin the day as a spectator, though, as the teams first will resume Saturday’s game that was suspended after six innings with the scored tied 1-1.

“I‘m happy it’s at home. My parents are very excited and my family is very excited,” said Matz, who grew up on Long Island and went to college at nearby Stony Brook University. The arrival of Matz signifies a switch to a six-man starting rotation for New York, which is 3 1/2 games behind first-place Washington in the National League East. Offense continues to be an issue for the Mets, who scored only 13 times in the last nine games and pushed across their only run Saturday on Curtis Granderson’s homer - his fifth in seven contests. Brandon Phillips singled in the lone run for the Reds on Saturday, giving him a hit in all 31 games he’s played in New York.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET (30 minutes after completion of suspended game), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Josh Smith (0-0, 12.00 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (NR)

Smith likely didn’t expect to have an edge in experience in Sunday’s matchup as he looks to rebound from a shaky major-league debut at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Despite being staked to a 3-0 first-inning lead, Smith failed to record an out in the fourth frame and was chased after surrendering a grand slam. The 27-year-old Smith struggled with his control, issuing six walks and throwing 79 pitches in his abbreviated stint.

Matz, elevated to the team’s top pitching prospect after Noah Syndergaard was called up last month, said his promotion “really is a dream come true.” A second-round pick in the 2009 draft, the 24-year-old Matz compiled a 7-4 record with a Pacific Coast League-leading 2.19 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings. “I think he knows he has good stuff,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “I think he has great confidence right now, and he should.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Granderson, who swatted his 250th career homer Saturday, has hit safely in seven straight games.

2. Reds C Tucker Barnhart was 6-for-13 over his last three games before collecting a double and a walk in two plate appearances on Saturday.

3. Mets 2B Daniel Murphy (quadriceps) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Chicago Cubs.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Reds 3