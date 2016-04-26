Preview: Reds at Mets

Michael Conforto has grown accustomed to batting third in the lineup, and the New York Mets have benefited as a result. Conforto looks to continue his stellar run at the plate as the Mets vie for their 10th consecutive win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday when the clubs play the middle contest of their three-game series.

The 23-year-old homered in New York’s 5-3 victory in the series opener on Monday to improve to 14-for-37 with three blasts and eight RBIs in his last 10 games. Conforto also scored on two-run homers by both Lucas Duda and Neil Walker as New York recorded its fourth win in a row and ninth in 11 outings while handing Cincinnati its sixth setback in seven road contests. Adding injury to the Reds’ insult was the loss of Brandon Phillips, who was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Noah Syndergaard and exited in the fifth inning. X-rays were negative for the three-time All-Star second baseman, although his availability is unknown heading into Tuesday’s contest.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (1-1, 3.74 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (1-1, 2.89)

Finnegan suffered his first loss on Thursday after he allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings against the Chicago Cubs in a game that is best remembered for counterpart Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter. The 23-year-old was taken deep on two occasions last time out, matching the total of his previous three outings. Finnegan, who has yet to face the Mets in his young career, limited his walks as he permitted just a pair against the Cubs after issuing nine free passes in his previous two outings.

Colon will make his second attempt to record win No. 220, which would move him past Pedro Martinez for second-most among Dominican-born pitchers. The 42-year-old Colon was denied in his initial bid on Wednesday after allowing three runs on four hits in six innings en route to a no-decision against Philadelphia. Colon has enjoyed success versus the Reds in his career, posting a 4-1 mark - although his 3.77 ERA and .273 batting average against provide cause for concern.

1. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart, who has hit safely in 13 of 14 contests, had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly on Monday and has three RBIs and four runs scored in his last three games.

2. New York OF Yoenis Cespedes had fluid drained from his right knee on Monday, but is listed as “day-to-day” by the team.

3. Reds OF Jay Bruce was placed on paternity list Monday and later welcomed son Carter, who was born at 9:08 p.m.

