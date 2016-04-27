Preview: Reds at Mets

Matt Harvey finally broke into the win column last week but he has hardly looked the part of an ace for the surging New York Mets, who look to continue their domination of the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series. Harvey will make his fifth start as the Mets go for their 11th consecutive victory over Cincinnati.

One positive for Harvey is the expected return to the lineup of outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who delivered a pinch-hit three-run homer Tuesday to help New York improve to 10-2 in its last 12 games. Cespedes, who missed the series opener with a leg injury, has five homers and 14 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak while Michael Conforto is 9-for-18 during a five-game string. Reds shortstop Zack Cozart has his safely in 14 of 15 games to boost his batting average to .390. Jon Moscot makes his sixth career start in the series finale for Cincinnati, which has dropped three in a row and five of its last six.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Jon Moscot (0-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (1-3, 5.24)

The Reds have scored a total of four runs in Moscot’s first two starts, but the rookie did little to help himself with an erratic performance versus the Chicago Cubs on Friday, walking four and giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits. Moscot was victimized by the long ball in his season debut at St. Louis, surrendering a pair of homers while allowing three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. He has been tough on left-handed hitters (4-for-19).

Although he was staked to an early 4-0 lead in Atlanta on Friday night, Harvey needed 101 pitches to get through five innings and was charged with two runs on seven hits in snapping a three-start skid. Harvey permitted a total of 12 runs over his first three turns, including a season-high five at Cleveland on April 16. He is 2-0 with a 2.36 ERA in four career starts against the Reds, although Cozart is 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York’s franchise-record streak of scoring first was snapped at 12 games Tuesday night.

2. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips missed Tuesday’s game after he was hit by a pitch and fouled two balls off his left shin in the series opener.

3. The Mets placed C Travis d‘Arnaud on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a right rotator cuff strain and called up C Rene Rivera.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Reds 3