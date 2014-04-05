Mets 6, Reds 3: Ike Davis hit a walk-off, pinch-hit grand slam as New York sent Cincinnati to its third straight loss.

Davis, who found out prior to Friday’s series opener that Lucas Duda had earned the first-base job, hammered a 0-1 curveball from J.J. Hoover (1-1) into the right-field stands for his third career walk-off hit. Carlos Torres (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out a pair in the ninth to notch the win in relief.

Brandon Phillips belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the eight to record a hit in his 28th straight road game against the Mets and Ryan Ludwick added a solo shot for the Reds, who have lost four straight against New York. Hoover failed to record an out in the ninth, sandwiching walks to Juan Lagares and Ruben Tejada around a fielder’s choice grounder to Anthony Recker ahead of Davis’ blast.

Ludwick broke up a scoreless tie when he drove Dillon Gee’s 2-0 slider into the left-field seats to lead off the fifth. New York jumped ahead in the sixth on Curtis Granderson’s two-run shot to right for his first home run as a Met.

Phillips returned the favor with his own two-run homer to end Gee’s day after 7 1/3 innings. After Sam LeCure set the Mets down in order in the eighth, Lagares reached and advanced to second – once video replay overturned the initial call that he did not beat out the throw from first baseman Joey Votto on Recker’s sacrifice bunt – and Davis ended it two batters later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton, who is hitless in 12 at-bats this season, was scratched from the lineup on Saturday due to the jammed left middle finger he suffered when he was thrown out on a stolen-base attempt in Friday’s series-opening loss to the Mets. … Sixteen of the 20 runs New York has scored through five games have come via the home run. … Reds C Tucker Barnhart singled in the third and again in the fifth to record his first major-league hits.