Mets top Reds as suspended game completed

NEW YORK -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins was more agitated than he was relieved Sunday afternoon, after the Mets needed 13 innings and six minutes shy of 24 hours to win a game that began Saturday afternoon.

“We won the game today,” Collins said after first baseman Lucas Duda’s run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder finally lifted the Mets to a 2-1, 13-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds in the completion of a suspended game at Citi Field. “That’s the only good thing that happened today, besides the pitching.”

The pitching was certainly much better than the hitting on Saturday, when torrential rains forced the game to be suspended with the teams tied 1-1 after six innings, and Sunday.

Fourteen pitchers (seven per team) saw action as the Mets (19) and Reds (12) combined to strand 31 baserunners, including 16 after the sixth inning, and go 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

“A lot of situations there for both clubs to win, or at least take the lead,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Appropriately, the Mets’ winning rally was pieced together with one hit and two fluky fielding plays.

Second baseman Dilson Herrera drew a walk leading off the 13th against right-hander Nate Adcock. Right fielder Curtis Granderson -- who flied out with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning Saturday -- followed with single to right to send Herrera to third.

Third baseman Ruben Tejada followed with a grounder to shortstop Eugenio Suarez, who was playing in to cut down Herrera. Suarez bobbled the ball, but Herrera didn’t break for home as Tejada reached on the error.

With the Reds employing a five-man infield, Duda hit a high chopper to first base. Joey Votto grabbed it but could not fully corral it and didn’t throw home as Herrera scored to end a game that officially took four hours and 33 minutes but ended at 4:06 p.m. -- 23 hours and 54 minutes after it began.

“That game didn’t look like it was going to be won by a solo home run,” Price said. “It was going to need something like that, a walk or a mistake, that was going to lead to a win.”

The Mets (39-37) have won three straight despite scoring just six runs in that span. They will go for a sweep of the three-game series in Sunday’s regularly scheduled game, which began 30 minutes after Duda’s hit.

The Reds (34-39) have lost consecutive games for the first time since June 13-15.

Right-hander Bobby Parnell (1-0) allowed one hit in the 13th. Adcock is 0-1.

Prior to the suspension Saturday, Granderson hit a solo homer and Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips had an RBI double. Granderson finished with three hits while Duda and shortstop Wilmer Flores had two hits apiece.

For the Reds, center fielder Marlon Byrd, catcher Tucker Barnhart and catcher Brayan Pena -- the latter of whom entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and remained in the game -- had two hits each.

The announced crowd for the game was 32,531, and late-arriving fans Sunday made that a somewhat accurate figure by the time the Mets finally won. Fans who had tickets for Saturday -- when The Steve Miller Band was scheduled to play a post-game concert -- were allowed to attend Sunday’s games. The concert was also rescheduled for following Sunday’s games.

NOTES: Lingering showers from Saturday’s downpours forced the game to resume at 1:31 p.m. ET, 21 minutes later than scheduled. ... The rain delay Saturday was the first in-game delay of the season for the Mets, but the Reds have endured 13 rain delays totaling 18 hours and 49 minutes. Cincinnati has had three games postponed. ... The no-decision for Mets RHP Matt Harvey, who allowed one run in six innings Saturday, marked the 14th time in 51 career starts he has allowed one run or no runs but not earned a win. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips has a hit in all 30 games he has played against the Mets in New York. His 20-game hitting streak at Citi Field is the longest by any player, Mets or visiting, in the park’s seven-year history. Angel Pagan hit in 19 straight home games for the Mets from Aug. 3-Sept. 18, 2009.