Matz has debut to remember as Mets sweep Reds

NEW YORK -- The Steve Miller Band performed the postgame concert at Citi Field Sunday night. But the biggest rock star in the building was New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz.

The 24-year-old, who grew up 50 miles east of Citi Field on Long Island, was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas before the game and enjoyed one of the most memorable major league debuts in history Sunday, when he earned the win with 7 2/3 strong innings and tied team records for pitchers with three hits and four RBIs as he led the Mets to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

“He was ready for this,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “I think all the things we’ve heard from the guys in Triple-A, that it was time -- I talked to (Las Vegas manager) Wally (Backman) four times and four times Wally said ‘It’s time. This kid’s bored here.'”

Matz provided anything but boredom Sunday. The win completed a three-game sweep for the Mets (40-37), who needed the boost Matz provided both at the plate and on the mound.

New York scored just 15 runs in its previous 10 games and used seven pitchers in a seven-inning span earlier Sunday, when the Mets eked out a 2-1, 13-inning win in the completion of a game suspended by rain Saturday.

“We’re all feeling it,” Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson said. “Especially when you see a guy go up there and swing the bat the way that he did. And obviously he was pitching very well against a very good offensive lineup.”

The afternoon didn’t get off to an auspicious start for Matz, whose first major league pitch sailed high and clipped off the glove of catcher Johnny Monell. Four pitches later, Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips homered to left.

“I was just happy that first batter was out of the way,” Matz said. “Just trying to throw it right down the middle. Those first couple pitches were pretty jittery.”

Matz settled down after a 26-pitch first inning and ended up allowing two runs on five hits, including a homer by third baseman Todd Frazier, and three walks while striking out six in a 110-pitch effort.

But Matz and Collins agreed the highlight of his day was his performance with the bat and his second-inning double in particular. With two outs and center fielder Darrell Ceciliani at third base, the Reds chose to intentionally walk third baseman Eric Campbell to get to Matz, who hit .304 with three RBIs in 23 at-bats this season at Las Vegas.

Matz responded with a two-run double to deep centerfield and pumped his fist as he reached second base.

“We needed a hit,” Collins said. “Didn’t care where it came from.”

Matz kept it up in the fifth, when he singled on a hit-and-run as Campbell advanced to third. The Mets then took the lead for good when Granderson followed with an RBI double.

The Mets loaded the bases with none out in the sixth, when left fielder John Mayberry and Monell singled and Campbell was hit by a pitch. Matz then laced a two-run single over a leaping Phillips.

Matz is the first Mets player to collect four RBIs in his major league debut and the first pitcher to rack up four RBIs since Dwight Gooden did it on May 11, 1990.

“It’s awesome,” Matz said. “I love hitting so it’s pretty cool to have that record.”

He is also the 11th player in the last 100 years to collect three hits and four RBIs in his major league debut but the second one to do it this month. The Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo achieved the feat on June 2.

“It’s not a lot of fun to be on this end to be talking about the great game that another player had on a different team, but he did have a great day,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Certainly that would be the debut anyone would want to have, I‘m sure.”

Matz exited to a standing ovation after walking Reds first baseman Joey Votto in the eighth. A little more than an hour later, as the strains of “The Joker” pulsated through the concrete walls in the bowels of Citi Field, Matz stopped near the exit to the parking lot to pose for pictures with family and friends, many of whom were sporting his Las Vegas jersey.

“It was awesome, everybody was here -- everybody, (there) was like 130 people here,” Matz said. “So it was great to be able to make my debut at home. Really cool.”

Right-hander Josh Smith (0-1) took the loss for the Reds after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings.

Phillips left after six innings due to sore hands, which were aggravated during his swings and when he tried tagging Granderson in the fifth inning. His homer extended his hitting streak against the Mets in New York to 32 games, which ties the record for a visiting player. Luis Castillo hit in 32 straight games at Shea Stadium from Sept. 2, 2001 through Sept. 20, 2005.

NOTES: Because the Mets and Reds had to complete Saturday’s game first, both teams were allowed to carry a 26th man for Sunday’s regularly scheduled game. As a result, the Mets didn’t have to make a roster move in order to activate LHP Steven Matz. Afterward, the Mets optioned LHP Jack Leathersich to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... The Reds’ 26th man was OF Jason Bourgeios, who was activated from the 60-day disabled list. ... Matz opposed Reds RHP Josh Smith, who was making his second big league appearance. It marked the first time this season that two starting pitchers entered a game with less than three combined appearances. ... Mets INF Daniel Murphy went 1-for-3 in his fourth rehab game for Class A St. Lucie. He is expected to be activated Tuesday.