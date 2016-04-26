Walker’s latest home run keeps Mets rolling

NEW YORK -- Daniel Murphy left some big shoes to fill for his replacement at second base by hitting seven homers in 14 postseason games as the New York Mets reached the World Series last fall.

But as Neil Walker has learned, hitting eight homers in his first 18 regular season games is a pretty good way to make the locals forget about his predecessor, even one who is flirting with .400 for a division rival.

Walker continued to emerge from Murphy’s shadow Monday, when he hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the red-hot Mets to a 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

The homer was the eighth of the season for Walker, whose previous career high for homers in a month was seven. Only one other Mets second baseman -- Jeff Kent in 1994 -- hit eight homers in April.

“Some of the balls he’s hit in the other places, other parks, they’re home run parks. We don’t play in one.” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Walker, who hit his first seven homers on the road. “Hope he keeps doing it, hope he stays red-hot. He’s in a good spot in the lineup to produce runs because those guys have been getting on base ahead of him. He’s just swinging the bat great.”

Murphy’s career high for homers in the regular season is 14, established last year. He entered Monday with a .397 average for the Washington Nationals, with whom he signed a three-year deal in January -- several weeks after the Mets acquired Walker from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for left-hander Jonathon Niese.

“I didn’t feel like I put any extra pressure on myself coming in,” Walker said. “Obviously Murphy’s a great player and he moved on and he’s having a great year himself. But my job is to help this team win and do my part.”

The Mets (11-7) appeared well on their way to a ninth victory in 11 games when ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard took the mound with a 3-1 lead in the seventh. But a throwing error by Syndergaard helped extend the inning and he was replaced after a two-out RBI single by Zack Cozart pulled the Reds within 3-2.

Antonio Bastardo walked Eugenio Suarez before Joey Votto laced an RBI single on a 3-2 count.

Eventual winning pitcher Logan Verrett (2-0) struck out Ivan DeJesus Jr. to keep the game tied.

Michael Conforto, who homered in the first, scored three runs and finished a triple shy of the cycle, led off the bottom of the inning by drawing a walk against losing pitcher J.C. Ramirez (0-1). One out later, Walker hit an 0-2 pitch well beyond the centerfield fence.

“I think hitting is contagious -- people say that all the time,” Conforto said “Get a guy on base things start going, the crowd gets into it.”

A “Neil Walker” chant broke out following the inning.

“That was really awesome,” Walker said with a grin. “That made me feel very much at home. It’s good to be a part of. I‘m having a lot of fun and this is a great team (with) a lot of talent in here.”

Addison Reed and Jeurys Familia each threw a perfect inning to close out the game, with Familia notching his sixth save.

Lucas Duda hit a two-run homer in the third inning for the Mets, who have outscored the opposition 61-31 over the last 11 games.

“We got bit by the home run bug,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Cozart finished with two RBIs -- he also lofted a third-inning sacrifice fly -- for the Reds (9-11), who have lost 10 of 14 following a 5-1 start. Billy Hamilton stole two bases for Cincinnati, which finished with five thefts in as many attempts against Syndergaard and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud.

“I was proud of the guys the way they came back, however, we’ve got to be able to shut that game down and take a lead and then secure it,” Price said. “Hard-fought game, great effort by the guys. Not good enough.”

Syndergaard allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine over 6 2/3 innings.

Reds starter Raisel Iglesias allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

NOTES: Both teams had starters exit due to injuries. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips exited in the fourth inning after he was hit on the left ring finger by a pitch from Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard. X-rays were negative. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud was lifted after the seventh due to a sore right shoulder. He is scheduled to see doctors on Tuesday. ... The Reds placed RF Jay Bruce on the paternity list and purchased the contract of RHP Layne Somsen from Triple-A Louisville. Bruce, whose wife is giving birth to the couple’s first child, is expected to rejoin the Reds on Friday. ... Mets CF Yoenis Cespedes (bruised right leg) missed his third consecutive game, and he might miss the entire series against the Reds. Manager Terry Collins said Cespedes had fluid drained from the leg earlier Monday.