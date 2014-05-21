Preview: Reds at Nationals

One night after being unable to find much offense in one of the longest games of the season, the Washington Nationals humbled the best pitcher in the majors through a quarter of the season. The Nationals look to win their third straight series on Wednesday when they host the Cincinnati Reds in the rubber match of their three-game set. Cincinnati took Monday’s opener 4-3 in 15 innings, but Washington rebounded by roughing up ace Johnny Cueto for eight runs (six earned) in a 9-4 win on Tuesday.

Cueto was attempting to become the first pitcher since 1909 to go seven innings and allow two runs or fewer in each of his first 10 starts, but Denard Span posted his third career five-hit game and capped a seven-run sixth inning with a two-run double. The normally sure-handed Reds, who still lead the majors in fielding percentage (.988) and have committed the fewest errors (19), recorded four miscues on Tuesday and have six total against the Nationals. Cincinnati is also struggling mightily with runners in scoring position, going 4-for-34 through the first two games of this series.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (5-2, 2.45 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.65)

Simon rebounded from his worst outing of the season to turn in the best start of his seven-year major-league career in Friday’s 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The 33-year-old Dominican allowed five hits and struck out eight over 7 2/3 innings and even turned to an eephus pitch on occasion during his 110-pitch outing to win for the fourth time in his last five decisions. Simon will make his first-ever start versus the Nationals, but is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in 10 relief appearances against them.

Although he needed 87 pitches to get through five frames, Roark collected the victory in Friday’s 5-2 win over the New York Mets after giving up two runs on four hits and a pair of walks. The outing marked the first time in 10 career home appearances (four starts) the former 25th-round selection gave up more than one run. Roark, who is 5-0 with a 0.68 ERA all-time at Nationals Park, will draw his first career start against Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce (left knee) worked out prior to Tuesday’s game and is eligible to return from the disabled list for the finale.

2. Washington is tied with the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers for the major-league lead with 14 comeback victories.

3. The Reds announced the signing of free-agent RHP Jair Jurrjens to a minor-league contract late Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Reds 2