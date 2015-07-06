Preview: Reds at Nationals

One day after being swept by the surging Milwaukee Brewers, the Cincinnati Reds face an even hotter team Monday when they visit the Washington Nationals for the start of a three-game series. The Reds have dropped seven of their last nine, while Washington has won 12 of 15 to move a season-high 10 games over .500.

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper will be a starter in next week’s All-Star Game after receiving the most votes in the National League, but first he’ll look to improve on his career numbers against the Reds. Harper is batting .218 with three home runs in 15 games against the Reds, who swept the Nationals in three games in late May. Cincinnati hopes to rediscover some of that magic after being outscored 25-6 in three losses to Milwaukee over the weekend. “We’ve got to get back on track,” Reds pitcher Mike Leake told reporters. “We’ve got to keep competing. Nobody wants to go through this.”

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio (Cincinnati), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (5-6, 3.68 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Doug Fister (3-4, 4.34)

DeSclafani is looking to bounce back from a rough outing against Minnesota on Tuesday, when he yielded six runs over 6 2/3 innings while throwing a career-high 122 pitches. “I didn’t think he threw poorly at all,” manager Bryan Price told reporters. “Unfortunately we were a little short with our bullpen. I had to leave him out there a little longer than I wanted to.” The rookie earned the victory against the Nationals on May 29, when he allowed two runs over six frames in a 5-2 win.

Fister lost for the third time in his last four starts Wednesday, when he allowed four runs while striking out four over six innings against the Braves. The 31-year-old was outstanding last July, when he posted a 4-0 record and 2.36 ERA in four starts. Marlon Byrd is 5-for-12 with a home run against Fister, who is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career starts against Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the disabled list with an oblique strain and recalled RHP Taylor Jordan from Triple-A Syracuse.

2. Reds 3B Todd Frazier was 8-for-12 with two home runs during a three-game sweep of Washington in late May.

3. The Nationals have issued no more than two walks in each of their last 18 games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Reds 4