Preview: Reds at Nationals

The Washington Nationals have been among the hottest teams in the majors recently, but they can’t seem to solve the Cincinnati Reds. The visiting Reds look to remain perfect against the Nationals when the teams continue their three-game series Tuesday.

Eugenio Suarez was the unlikely hero with three hits and two RBIs, including the go-ahead home run, in Monday’s series-opening 3-2 victory as the Reds improved to 4-0 against Washington in 2015. The Nationals turn to ace Max Scherzer to try to regain the momentum after losing for only the fourth time in their past 16 games. Reds ace Johnny Cueto could be making his final start for Cincinnati with the trade market heating up, and he also has a chance to make an impression as one of five National League players on the Final Vote ballot. One of the biggest challenges for Cueto will be keeping All-Star starter Bryce Harper in check, as Harper is a career .207 hitter in 16 games against the Reds -- including a 1-for-9 performance this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (5-5, 2.84 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (9-6, 1.82)

Cueto is coming off perhaps his best start of the season after limiting Minnesota to one run and four hits over eight innings with eight strikeouts. The 29-year-old has recorded quality starts in two straight outings and six of his last eight. Cueto is 6-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 10 career starts against the Nationals including 2-2 with a 3.76 ERA at Nationals Park.

Scherzer has posted a 1.05 ERA with 42 strikeouts and one walk over his last four starts, but he was a tough-luck loser last time out. The 30-year-old gave up two runs in 8 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss at Atlanta, snapping a streak of three straight wins. Scherzer has faced the Reds only once -- in 2008 -- and allowed one run over six innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Suarez has recorded multiple hits in seven of the past 12 games he has started.

2. Scherzer was named an All-Star on Monday, joining Harper on the NL squad.

3. Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman was named to the NL All-Star team Monday, joining Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier.

PREDICTION: Nationals 2, Reds 1