FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Preview: Reds at Nationals
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 1, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Preview: Reds at Nationals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Washington Nationals seized control of the National League East and have a chance to fatten their division lead with a soft upcoming schedule. Winners of four in a row following a seven-game skid, Washington continues its 10-game homestand on Thursday night with the first of four against the reeling Cincinnati Reds.

The Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Thursday night to extend their lead to 5 1/2 games over Miami atop the NL East. Second baseman Daniel Murphy clubbed a pair of home runs against his former team to tie his career high of 14 and drop the Mets into third place. The Reds have dropped nine of 11 after a three-game sweep by the majors-best Chicago Cubs capped an ugly 1-6 homestand. Pitching continues to be a disaster for Cincinnati, which has been shredded for 67 runs in its last nine losses.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (3-6, 3.83 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio González (3-7, 4.73)

Finnegan suffered his second straight loss, despite his fourth quality start in five outings, when he struck out eight and allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings versus San Diego. The 23-year-old Finnegan is 2-4 over his last seven starts, a stretch in which Cincinnati has been shut out on three occasions. He beat the Nationals at home on June 3, giving up one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez's spectacular freefall is showing no signs of abating after he lasted a season-low three-plus innings and was tagged for six runs and six hits in a loss at Milwaukee. The latest clunker dropped Gonzalez to 0-6 over his last seven turns, a span in which he has allowed 35 earned runs after owning a major league-best 1.86 ERA on May 18. He gave up five runs in a loss to Finnegan and the Reds earlier this month.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals signed RHP Mat Latos, who started 4-0 with an 0.74 ERA with the White Sox before a tailspin led to his release.

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton suffered a facial contusion and was being checked for a concussion after diving for a ball that hit his cheek.

3. Nationals RHP Jonathan Papelbon (strained right intercostal) will begin a rehab stint with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Reds 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.