Preview: Reds at Nationals

The Washington Nationals seized control of the National League East and have a chance to fatten their division lead with a soft upcoming schedule. Winners of four in a row following a seven-game skid, Washington continues its 10-game homestand on Thursday night with the first of four against the reeling Cincinnati Reds.

The Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Thursday night to extend their lead to 5 1/2 games over Miami atop the NL East. Second baseman Daniel Murphy clubbed a pair of home runs against his former team to tie his career high of 14 and drop the Mets into third place. The Reds have dropped nine of 11 after a three-game sweep by the majors-best Chicago Cubs capped an ugly 1-6 homestand. Pitching continues to be a disaster for Cincinnati, which has been shredded for 67 runs in its last nine losses.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (3-6, 3.83 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio González (3-7, 4.73)

Finnegan suffered his second straight loss, despite his fourth quality start in five outings, when he struck out eight and allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings versus San Diego. The 23-year-old Finnegan is 2-4 over his last seven starts, a stretch in which Cincinnati has been shut out on three occasions. He beat the Nationals at home on June 3, giving up one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez's spectacular freefall is showing no signs of abating after he lasted a season-low three-plus innings and was tagged for six runs and six hits in a loss at Milwaukee. The latest clunker dropped Gonzalez to 0-6 over his last seven turns, a span in which he has allowed 35 earned runs after owning a major league-best 1.86 ERA on May 18. He gave up five runs in a loss to Finnegan and the Reds earlier this month.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals signed RHP Mat Latos, who started 4-0 with an 0.74 ERA with the White Sox before a tailspin led to his release.

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton suffered a facial contusion and was being checked for a concussion after diving for a ball that hit his cheek.

3. Nationals RHP Jonathan Papelbon (strained right intercostal) will begin a rehab stint with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Reds 3