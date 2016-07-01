Preview: Reds at Nationals

The Washington Nationals have regained their footing following a season-high seven-game skid while the Cincinnati Reds have stumbled their way to a comfortable spot in the basement of the National League Central. The host Nationals will vie for their sixth consecutive victory on Friday when they play the second contest of a four-game series versus the reeling Reds.

Danny Espinosa brought the fireworks with a grand slam and a three-run homer to drive in a career-high seven runs in Thursday's 13-4 rout for Washington, which saw batters Nos. 6-8 in the lineup combine to go 6-for-13 with 12 RBIs and six runs scored. Ryan Zimmerman added a three-run shot of his own and former Red Chris Heisey had a two-run single for the Nationals, who have belted a NL-best 107 homers. While Washington matched a season high for runs in a game, Cincinnati has dropped 10 of 12 and has been blitzed for 80 runs in its last 10 setbacks - including 40 in its last four contests. Joey Votto went deep for the third time in four games, improving to 5-for-15 with four RBIs and as many runs scored in that stretch.

TV: 6:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.52 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (7-5, 2.96)

DeSclafani has hit the ground running since returning from an oblique strain suffered in spring training, with his latest outing resulting in just five hits over eight dominant innings in Sunday's 3-0 victory over San Diego. The 26-year-old, who has allowed just four earned runs in 23 2/3 frames, has issued one walk in his last two outings after struggling with his control in his initial two. DeSclafani won his lone career decision versus Washington, but yielded four free passes in his last outing to drive up his pitch count.

Roark improved to 4-1 in his last six outings after scattering seven hits over as many innings in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Milwaukee. The 29-year-old has pitched well in the nation's capital, posting a 2.25 ERA to go along with his 3-3 mark while limiting the opposition to a .224 batting average. Roark was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision in his last encounter with Cincinnati on June 5, despite yielding five runs on seven hits in three innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips has four hits and two runs scored in his last three games after going 1-for-12 in his previous three.

2. Washington CF Michael Taylor is mired in a 1-for-13 stretch.

3. Reds SS Zack Cozart is 1-for-20 with five strikeouts in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Reds 1