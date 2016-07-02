Preview: Reds at Nationals

The Washington Nationals have rebounded in a big way after a season-high seven-game losing skid threatened to knock them off their perch atop the National League East. A winner of six in a row, Washington will look to secure a series victory and hand the reeling Cincinnati Reds yet another setback on Saturday when the clubs continue their four-game set in the nation's capital.

Although the official fireworks presentation was cancelled due to the sheer length of the contest, Ben Revere ignited a celebration on Friday with an RBI double to cap a 3-2 victory in 14 innings and improve to 8-for-19 in his last four games. Daniel Murphy drove in a pair of runs and is 13-for-33 with two homers, nine RBIs and seven runs scored in his last eight contests, but is 0-for-6 versus Saturday starter Dan Straily. Cincinnati simply can't buy a break with losses in 11 of its last 13 contests, although Adam Duvall has proven to be a bright spot in an otherwise bleak season. The 27-year-old recorded his third multi-hit performance in his last five games on Friday, collecting five RBIs in that stretch.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dan Straily (4-5, 4.38 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (7-4, 3.30)

Straily suffered his third straight loss in horrific fashion on Monday, as the 27-year-old was blitzed for season highs in both runs (seven) and hits (nine) allowed in a campaign-worst 3 2/3 innings of an 11-8 setback to the Chicago Cubs. Straily was taken deep on two occasions and issued three walks for the ninth time in his last 13 outings. The road hasn't been kind to Straily, who is just 2-4 with a 5.22 ERA in six starts (eight appearances) this season.

Ross improved to 4-0 in his last seven outings on Monday despite allowing four runs on 10 hits over six innings of an 11-4 triumph against the New York Mets. The 23-year-old kept the ball in the park for just the second time in his last 10 trips to the mound. Ross will be making his 29th career start and first versus Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto, who is 10-for-28 in his last seven games, is 5-for-9 with two doubles and two runs scored in the first two contests of the series.

2. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon is 1-for-10 with three strikeouts in his last three games after collecting seven hits in his previous four.

3. Reds 3B Eugeno Suarez has recorded nine singles during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Nationals 3