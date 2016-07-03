Preview: Reds at Nationals

The Cincinnati Reds have been let down by their league-worst bullpen all season but are getting exemplary work out of the relief crew this weekend. The Reds will try to get enough innings out of starter John Lamb to give the bullpen a well-deserved rest and earn a split when they visit the Washington Nationals in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday.

Three Cincinnati relievers combined to allow one run over seven frames in a 3-2 loss in 14 innings on Friday, and three different relievers outdueled the Washington bullpen in a 9-4 victory in 10 frames on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game slide and marked the third time in five contests that the Reds had to work overtime into extra innings. The Nationals had a six-game winning streak come to an end with the setback as left-hander Sammy Solis and righty - and former Red - Matt Belisle struggled to keep the game close. Solis was working a tie game in the ninth inning with closer Jonathan Papelbon (intercostal strain) unavailable, and the veteran closer is inching closer to a return after making his second rehab appearance at Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), MASN (Washington), WUSA 9 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH John Lamb (1-4, 4.60 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (10-0, 2.90)

Lamb posted a quality start and snapped a string of three straight outings failing to get through six innings when he held the Chicago Cubs to two runs and six hits in six frames on Tuesday. The California native struck out seven in that outing and is boosting his strikeout rate with 19 in 16 2/3 innings over his last three turns. Lamb is getting his first look at Washington and is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA on the road.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker is calling Strasburg (ribs, back) a game-time decision for Sunday, with rookie sensation Lucas Giolito a possibility if Strasburg were to get scratched. Strasburg, who has been out since holding the Cubs to one run in seven innings on June 15, came through a bullpen session Thursday without any issues. The San Diego native had some trouble at Cincinnati on June 4, allowing three runs on four hits – two home runs – in 5 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto (shoulder) was scratched on Saturday and is day-to-day.

2. Washington SS Danny Espinosa has three home runs and nine RBIs in the series.

3. Cincinnati C Tucker Barnhart is 7-for-13 with three RBIs in the series.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Reds 4