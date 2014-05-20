Frazier belts homer in 15th to lead Reds past Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Billy Hamilton, the Cincinnati Reds’ center fielder, was a thorn in the side of the Washington Nationals on offense and defense most of the game Monday.

He was one of three Reds outfielders with at least two hits but it was third baseman Todd Frazier who crushed a two-run homer in the top of the 15th to break a 2-2 tie as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Monday.

“I had two good at-bats before that,” said Frazier, who had three hits, as did left fielder Chris Heisey. “It’s crazy how the game goes. You’re 0-for-3 and you get three more at bats in extra innings and you go 3-for-3 so it was like a whole new game. I got a ball up, elevated and tried to drive it.”

Second baseman Brandon Phillips led off the 15th with a single and Frazier launched his eighth homer of the season against lefty reliever Ross Detwiler (0-2) to center.

Washington manager Matt Williams was asked what happened to Detwiler, a former starter.

“He gave up a homer,” Williams said tersely. “He threw a pitch in there and guy hit a homer. It happens during the game sometimes. It was a changeup that just stayed up. He just gave up a homer.”

The announced crowd was 24,505, but there were just a few hundred people in the stands when the game ended just after midnight.

Logan Ondrusek (1-2) got the win for the Reds after he entered the game with an ERA of 5.56. First baseman Greg Dobbs singled in a run to make it 4-3 in the 15th before second baseman Danny Espinosa made the final out on a fly ball to deep right.

“That was just a total grind, every player on the team played some sort of role in that game, and the defense was phenomenal. It was really a great game,” said Bryan Price, the Reds manager.

The Nationals nearly won in the last of the 12th but a line drive up the middle by catcher Wilson Ramos was caught by Phillips for the final out with a runner on third. The same thing happened in the last of the 14th, as third baseman Anthony Rendon scorched a two-out liner to center that was caught by a diving Hamilton for the final out with the winning run on base.

“We had opportunities tonight,” Williams said. “Certainly the Hamilton play off the ball Rendon hit was a great play. We just didn’t come through. All you can do is hit it. They made a couple of nice plays. You have to understand it is one game. A loss is a loss and a win is a win (in long games).”

Hamilton also unnerved the Nationals as he ran the bases, but he was thrown out trying to steal home in the seventh with Stephen Strasburg on the mound.

“I decided if he decided to break I can throw it home out of the windup. He helped me out by taking the bat out of his hand,” said Strasburg. “He is one of the fastest guys in the game. You focus on the guy in the box and make sure he doesn’t get a hit.”

Washington pinch-hitter Scott Hairston tied the game at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the ninth against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman.

Washington center fielder Denard Span broke up the Mike Leake shutout with an RBI single to right to make it 2-1 in the seventh to chase the Reds’ starter. Span, Espinosa and Dobbs each had two hits.

Strasburg allowed two earned runs with four strikeouts in seven innings. Strasburg and Leake were youth league teammates, and Leake was once the catcher for Strasburg at a youth tournament in Kansas. “It would be a nice little competition. I‘m sure we’ll eventually meet up,” Leake told USA Today in 2010. They finally did Monday, but they were long gone when the game was decided.

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto missed his fourth game in a row and stayed back in Cincinnati. Manager Bryan Price said before the game that the Reds had yet to make a decision on whether Votto will need a stint on the disabled list. ... The Nationals will call up RHP Blake Treinen from Triple-A Syracuse to pitch on Thursday in Pittsburgh. That was the day LHP Gio Gonzalez was to pitch, but Gonzalez went on the disabled list Sunday due to left shoulder inflammation. “It is hard to deny him,” manager Matt Williams said of Treinen, who pitched well during a spot start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 7. ... Reds RHP Johnny Cueto (4-2, 1.25), who leads the majors in ERA, will face Nationals RHP Doug Fister (0-1, 4.76) in the second game of the series Tuesday. ... Washington began the day with a 2.07 bullpen ERA, the best mark in the majors.