Span, Nationals top Reds

WASHINGTON -- Center fielder Denard Span tied a career high with five hits and also set a Washington Nationals’ record for hits in a game.

But it was his speed and baseball acumen that made him proud after the Nationals posted a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Three of his hits came against Reds’ starter Johnny Cueto, who had the worst start of his season as he allowed eight runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

“Those are special. Those don’t happen often,” manager Matt Williams said of the five-hit game. “It’s a special night for him.”

Washington had nine hits as a team.

Span hit the first pitch of the game for a single but was stranded on the bases.

“I did not plan on that,” he said of hitting the first pitch. “It was just a feeling I had, let’s be aggressive. You have to trust your instincts.”

In the third, winning pitcher Doug Fister reached on an error by first baseman Todd Frazier. Span then bunted for a hit, and the throw by third baseman Ramon Santiago went down the right field line and allowed Fister to score all the way from first.

Span took third on the error and scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Anthony Rendon to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead that they would not give up.

“I got more gratification from disrupting them” than the five hits, Span said. “That is how I can (contribute). This is one day. I have to do it again tomorrow.”

Fister (1-1) yielded six hits and two runs in seven innings and threw 109 pitches during his first home start for the Nationals. The right-hander was acquired in a December trade with the Detroit Tigers.

“It feels like home,” Fister said. “It is my first one here but I feel like I have pitched here before. It’s a comfortable feeling. I felt good. I try to keep the ball down. That is something I always try to work on.”

Washington scored seven runs in the sixth to break up a pitchers’ duel between Fister and Cueto (4-3). Right fielder Jayson Werth and first baseman Tyler Moore had RBI singles, and a two-run single by second baseman Danny Espinosa made it 6-1 and chased Cueto from the game.

Cueto pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and eight runs (six earned) while also hitting two batters. Cueto gave up just 10 total runs, all earned, in his first nine starts.

“They played really well. You know what? I‘m human. This is not over yet. I’ve just gotta keep my head up and keep working,” Cueto said through an interpreter.

Said Reds’ manager Bryan Price on Cueto: “He was using all of his pitches. He was up today a bit and he wasn’t ahead as often. They laid off some good pitches. Today they really battled, they competed and made sure that he threw the ball over. And of course, the big inning was the knockout blow.”

Catcher Jose Lobaton greeted reliever Sean Marshall with an RBI single to build the lead to 7-1. Span added a two-run double to make it 9-1.

Cueto was also let down by his defense, which made four errors in the game after beginning the day with a National League-leading .991 fielding percentage.

Cueto was the first major league pitcher since 1900 to throw at least seven innings in his first nine appearances of the year and allow five hits or fewer in each game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. That streak ended Tuesday when Washington lined hits all around Nationals Park in the sixth.

Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton had a sacrifice fly in the seventh off Fister to make it 9-2, but by then the outcome was decided. Right fielder Roger Bernadina and Hamilton drove in runs in the ninth off Ross Detwiler to make it 9-4. Shortstop Zack Cozart had two hits for the Reds.

First baseman Todd Frazier hit an RBI single in the first for a 1-0 Reds lead. Cueto entered the game with a major-league-leading 1.25 ERA.

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto missed his fifth game in a row due to a distal quad strain in his left knee. ... Washington RHP Tanner Roark (3-1, 3.65 ERA) will face Reds RHP Alfredo Simon (5-2, 2.45 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday ... The Nationals bullpen entered play Tuesday with a 2.08 ERA, the best in the majors ... Reds OF Jay Bruce (knee) is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday ... Cincinnati LHP Sean Marshall is from Richmond, Va., and he played in college at VCU. He was the only Reds reliever who didn’t pitch in the team’s 4-3, 15-inning win over the Nationals on Monday. ... Eight members of the Reds, including RHPs J.J. Hoover and Logan Ondrusek and OF Skip Schumaker, took Wiffle Ball batting practice near the Washington Monument early Tuesday with veterans from the Wounded Warriors Program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.