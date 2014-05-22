Reds come out ahead in one-run game

WASHINGTON -- The Cincinnati Reds have found all sorts of ways to lose one-run games this season, but pitcher Alfredo Simon and manager Bryan Price would not let it happen again Wednesday.

Simon bounced back after allowing a leadoff home run to throw seven strong innings and Price provided a few choice words before a fourth-inning rally as Cincinnati eked out just enough offense to prevail 2-1 over the Washington Nationals and win the series.

The Reds have lost a major-league-leading 12 one-run games this season and the rookie manager gathered his team before the fourth inning and let the players have it.

“I really don’t care to talk about it,” the mild-mannered Price said. “We just got together collectively to make a rally -- there was nothing really important or significant.”

But Reds players disagreed, saying it was the right message at the right time.

“Oh, man, that was awesome,” catcher Brayan Pena said. “That was great. He really gave us some motivation and it really fired this lineup up. It was a clutch speech from the skipper. ... I didn’t know he could speak like that.”

With the Reds trailing 1-0 in the fourth, shortstop Zack Cozart led off with a sharp double down the third base line. Brandon Phillips, Cincinnati’s All-Star second baseman, followed with a single up the middle to tie the score. Two batters later, Pena singled to left to drive in Phillips for what proved to be the winning run.

“We know we’re better than we’ve performed,” Price said. “These one-run wins are important, but what’s really important is (Friday) winning game number two in a row.”

On his second pitch of the game, Simon left a slider up to Washington center fielder Denard Span, who drilled it into the Nationals’ bullpen in left for his first home run of the season and a 1-0 lead.

“Any time you lead off the game with a home run, you think it’s going to be a good day for the offense,” Span said.

But rather that get frustrated, the homer served as a wake-up call to Simon.

“(Span) got a good swing on that, and after that, I just tried to attack the hitters and keep the ball down to make quick outs,” he said.

Simon (6-2) settled in nicely, and even a 61-minute rain delay failed to faze him, as he won his fifth road start of the season.

In Simon’s mind, there was no doubt he was coming back into the game after the rain, considering the Reds used a host of relievers in Monday night’s 15-inning win.

“I know the game was close and I know the bullpen was rough right now, so I just tried to go out and throw seven, eight innings and that’s what I did,” he said.

The big right-hander struck out six while allowing five hits to remain among the wins leaders in the National League. For good measure, Simon produced the first double of his career, a rocket shot off the scoreboard in right-center field.

“He did a hell of a job,” Span said. “He shut the door down and made good pitches.”

Tanner Roark (3-2) was the hard-luck loser for the Nationals, despite his seventh start of the year in which he allowed three runs or less. It also marked the first time in 11 appearances where he suffered a defeat at home.

“Tanner pitched great again,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “We had our chances to try and tie it.”

The Nationals threatened in the eighth, moving a runner to third against Reds reliever Jonathan Broxton, but he got out of the jam.

Reds closer Aroldis Chapman blanked Washington in the ninth to pick up his third save of the season.

NOTES: Washington optioned RHP Ryan Mattheus to Triple A Syracuse to make room for RHP Blake Treinen, who will start Thursday at Pittsburgh to open a four-game set. ... The Reds put 1B Joey Votto on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. Votto missed the last five games with a distal quadriceps sprain in his left knee and did not make the team’s six-game road trip. Cincinnati activated OF Jay Bruce, who had been on the DL since May 6 with a left knee injury. ... Nationals 1B Adam LaRoche likely will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Thursday. LaRoche has been on the disabled list since May 11 with a right quad strain. ... The Nationals lost for the first time this season on a Wednesday (7-1). ... Cincinnati returns home for a weekend series beginning Friday against St. Louis.